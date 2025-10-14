Festive-Ready Cheeks: Best Liquid & Cream Blushes on Sale

Easy to apply with fingers, brush, or sponge, liquid blushes are perfect for long Diwali days and festive nights. Ideal for all skin types and tones, they give your makeup a fresh, youthful finish without looking cakey or heavy.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The Maybelline Sunkisser Hazy Matte Blush delivers a soft, sun-kissed glow with a matte finish that stays put for up to 12 hours. Perfect for creating a natural flush that lasts all day, this lightweight formula blends easily and complements a wide range of Indian skin tones — ideal for festive, all-day wear during Diwali.

Key Features:

Long-wear formula – up to 12 hours

Matte finish for a natural look

Blends seamlessly into skin

Lightweight and non-sticky

Great for everyday and festive makeup

Matte finish may not suit dry skin types

Limited shade range

May need quick blending to avoid patchiness

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Praush Sweet Cheeks Blush offers a weightless, skin-like finish with a creamy texture that melts into your skin. It’s designed for easy layering, letting you control the intensity from a subtle flush to a bold pop. Perfect for beginners and pros alike, it gives your Diwali makeup a fresh, dewy vibe.

Key Features:

Ultra-lightweight liquid-cream formula

Buildable pigment – soft to bold looks

Dewy, skin-like finish

Easy to blend with fingers or brush

Suits all skin types

May fade faster on oily skin without setting

Not ideal for a matte look

Small packaging for the price

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The L'Oréal Lumi Le Liquid Blush offers a radiant glow that enhances your natural complexion. With a serum-like texture, it adds a soft shimmer and hydration, leaving your cheeks looking healthy and luminous — perfect for Diwali evenings under the lights.

Key Features:

Radiant, glowing finish

Lightweight liquid-serum texture

Infused with skincare ingredients

Adds hydration along with color

Looks natural on all skin tones

Contains shimmer – not ideal for matte lovers

May emphasize pores if over-applied

Less pigmented than others — best for subtle looks

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Typsy Beauty’s Silk Cushion Blush combines the softness of a cream with the luminosity of a shimmer finish. Infused with Vitamin E, it nourishes while delivering a radiant flush of color. The formula is blendable and lightweight, making it a skincare-meets-makeup essential for festive glow.

Key Features:

Creamy shimmer blush with skincare benefits

Enriched with Vitamin E for hydration

Smooth, cushiony texture

Adds a soft, radiant finish

Compact and travel-friendly

Shimmer may not suit textured skin

Slightly pricey for the size

Not ideal for oily skin if worn without powder

This Diwali, let your glow be natural and effortless with liquid blushes that blend like a dream and stay put through every celebration. With their hydrating formulas and sheer-to-bold coverage, these blushes are the secret to radiant festive beauty. And with the Diwali Sale live now, it’s the perfect moment to grab your favorites or try something new — at irresistible prices. Glow up your cheeks and your savings — shop now and blush brighter this Diwali!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.