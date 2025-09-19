Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Must-Have Mascaras to Add Volume and Style

It is the biggest shopping festival of the year, and finally comes the Big Billion Days 2025 of Flipkart, which starts on 23rd April, and has an early access of 24 hours to Plus and Black members. There is a reason why this year beauty lovers have something to rejoice about, since they have gorgeous mascara offers at their fingertips. Being dramatic, everyday, or smudge-proof can also be perfected with the help of Flipkart offers, which will change your routine with eye makeup. We will discuss four amazing mascaras that will make your lashes look amazing and this Christmas really glamorous.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Mamaearth Lash Care Volumizing Mascara is not a mere makeup product, but an eyelash care product in a bottle. A blend of castor oil and almond extracts infused with it not only increases its with an instant 2x volume instantaneously, but also promotes your lashes.

Key Features:

Enriched with castor oil and almond extracts

2x instant volume for dramatic lashes

Gentle, safe, and toxin-free formula

Long-lasting wear for daily use

Slightly higher price compared to regular mascaras.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

In case you are a fan of smooth lashes that last longer, the Gleva Skinny Waterproof Mascara will be the best choice. This mascara is meant to resist smudges, water, and humidity and keep your lashes in place all day.

Key Features:

Waterproof and smudge-proof formula

Skinny brush for detailed application

Long-lasting hold throughout the day

Affordable and practical option

Removal may require extra effort with makeup remover.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Shryoan Long Lash Lengthening Mascara is one of the best options for women who wish to have very long and dramatic lashes. Its sexy formula gives you immediate length and leaves your lashes light and defined.

Key Features:

Prove des instant lash lengthening effect

Lightweight, non-clumping formula

Suitable for both daily and festive wear

Easy to apply with a smooth brush design

May require reapplication for extra volume.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Maybelline is an international phenomenon, and the Hypercurl Mascara is a testimony to the same. Its dramatic twist and long hold time have been reputed to give your lashes a certain dramatic look of uplifted style that will last the entire day.

Key Features:

Provides bold, dramatic curl

Washable formula for easy removal

Long-lasting wear up to 18 hours

Trusted global beauty brand

The washable version may not withstand heavy water exposure.

Big Billion Days 2025 is not about shopping; it is about changing lifestyle and doing it at unbeatable prices (Flipkart). You have the Mamaearth, Gleva, Shryoan, and Maybelline mascaras that will help you get the perfect look so that you do not break your wallet. The mascara products have distinct advantages, such as lash protection, waterproof, lengthening magic, or dramatic curl. The sale begins on 23rd September, and the members who will have access to it early are the Plus and Black members. You should not lose this golden chance to stock up on beauty necessities. Enter the world of glamour, beautify your eyes, and make this season of the year even more sparkly with Flipkart.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.