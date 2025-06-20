Flutter in Style: 4 Mascaras on Flipkart that Add Instant Glam to Your Eyes

You need to give your eye makeup a facelift? A super mascara is like a miracle - it elevates, curls, and volumizes with only a few gestures of the brush. Need a dramatic party look or a no-makeup look, Flipkart has you sorted—be it any type of lash or price. With fast delivery, original sellers, and a large selection of beauty brands, Flipkart is your one-stop shop for beauty. Let's look at the four best-selling mascaras that will make the eyes stand out with minimal effort.

This Mamaearth volumizing mascara provides lashes an instant volume and nourishment. It has castor oil and almond oil that condition the lashes as well as provide a dark black color to the lashes. It can be used daily or for dramatic looks and is very light and gentle on eyes, even sensitive eyes.

Key Features:

2x instant volume

Almond and castor oil-enriched

Not smears and clumpy

Long-lasting performance of up to 12 hours

Natural ingredients, non-toxic, are used

Normal waterproofness is not in full, thus may not fare tears or too much sweat.

This Gleva skinny mascara is perfect for those who desire dramatic, defined lashes. Its brush is really thin, and it separates each lash and nurtures it appropriately. It is also waterproof, light, and offers a clean and no-clump finish to brows and lashes, and thus is perfect to carry during long days.

Key Features:

Waterproof and smudge-proof

Long-lasting formula

Sharp, skinny brush for precise application

Can be applied to brows

Adds length but not weight

Tough to wash off due to a firm grip.

If fluttery, long lashes are your desire, this mascara from Shryoan is a great option. It provides natural length and lift with no heaviness. The lightweight formula is gentle on lashes and can be worn every day or for a subtle glam look.

Key Features:

Long lash effect

Lightweight and non-sticky

Smooth wand for effortless application

Great for everyday wear

Travel-sized 15 ml pack

Does not deliver a lot of volume—better for lengthening alone.

This Maybelline Hypercurl Mascara is the favourite of Maybelline enthusiasts who want to use the products of a world-famous brand. It gives your lashes the curved, raised effect, which is long-lasting all day. The washable formula removes easily without pulling at your lashes. Perfect for college, office, or brunch outings.

Key Features:

Signature Hypercurl effect

Detachable wash formula

Ideal for everyday use

Soft curl brush shape

Delivers light volume and wave

Not waterproof, hence not for monsoons or tears.

Mascara is the unheralded hero when we're talking about eye makeup. It's the one if you want length, curl, or volume—or a combination of all three at once—these four deliver you performance and value for money. Mamaearth delivers care in style, Gleva delivers precision, Shryoan delivers natural length, and Maybelline delivers legendary curl—all on Flipkart. Flipkart’s beauty section ensures authentic products, doorstep delivery, and smooth return policies. These mascaras will make you have beautiful eye makeup each day, no matter whether you are a newbie or a pro in beauty. Therefore, choose, take them as you want, and you are ready to swing those lashes with a rip-roaring style.

