Fragrance Finds Under ₹399: Top 4 Budget-Friendly Perfumes for Women

Finding a signature fragrance need not break the bank. For less than ₹399, you can treat yourself to lovely fragrances that uplift your mood and match your style.

Experience the sassy, fun, and young MyGlamm’s LIT XOXO Sassy fragrance. It can be taken every day due to its sweet and fresh fragrance. Its travel size presents a convenient characteristic to carry it anywhere while refreshing your fragrance whenever you wish, wherever you find yourself.

Key Features:

Sweet and Fresh Fragrance: Playful and fun blend that revives your senses.

Travel Size: Handbag size 25 ml, packs easily to carry.

Affordable Luxury: Providing quality at an affordable price.

Stylish Packaging: Elegant packaging that gives glamour to your collection.

The scent may fade quicker compared to that of more expensive perfumes and has to be reapplied at times.

Ramsons U R Lovely is a sweet and feminine and elegant fragrance. The fragrance is issued from the floral and fruity of which gives off a fresh fragrance, ideal for daily and special uses. The perfume’s sophisticated bottle shape adds beauty to your makeup set.

Key Features:

Floral and Fruity Blend: A sweet blend of ingredients such as saminene, peach, and musk.

Long-Lasting Scent: Keeps your body smelling fresh all day.

Elegant Packaging: A Beautiful bottle that reflects the beauty of the perfume.

Versatile Usage: Works well for all occasions and ordinary use.

Affordable Price: Provides a premium scent experience

The perfume could be too subtle for individuals who prefer stronger fragrances.

Enjoy the elegance of Ramsons La Opale, a floral woody fragrance that marries to give a beautiful fragrance. Big 100 ml bottle that will serve for a long time it truly is a necessity for your perfume closet. Perfect for a person who likes a classic and timeless aroma.

Key Features:

Woody Floral Scent: Musks, amber, and sandalwood blend.

Large Package: 100 ml bottle for enduring usage.

Unisex Attraction: Both men and women can enjoy it.

Elegant Design: Understated yet refined bottle design.

Value for Money: Excellent perfume at not-too-ouch price.

The scent can be overwhelming to people who are sensitive to strong scents.

Renee's Ombre Oudh is a deep perfume that captures the depth of oud with delicate rose and musk scents. Its 15 ml small package is ideal for carry-on beauty, so you can have refinement with you wherever you go. Ideal for evening functions or night-time events.

Key Features:

Strong Oud Scent: Deep musky scent with floral notes.

Small Size: Convenient to carry for a quick touch-up.

Long-Lasting: Keeps its scent for hours.

Elegant Packaging: Enhancing the luxury of the perfume.

Value for Money: Value for money with high-quality fragrance at a budget-friendly price.

The pungent oud smell might not suit those who have a liking for lighter fragrances.

Not much money needs to be spent while looking for the perfect fragrance. These four fragrances priced under ₹399 provide a variety of perfumes for different tastes and occasions. From the young energy of MyGlamm's LIT XOXO Sassy to the rich magnetism of Renee's Ombre Oudh, there's something for every individual. Ramsons' products bring both understated sophistication and bold fragrances to the table, making them a versatile addition to your perfume arsenal. Welcome these budget-friendly alternatives to let your individuality shine without sacrificing style or quality.

