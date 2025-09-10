Fragrance Steals! Big Billion Days Sale Starts 23rd Sept

Perfume is the invisible accessory that completes your look and boosts your confidence. From floral sweetness to musk boldness, perfumes add elegance to every occasion. And here's the exciting news—Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale begins on 23rd September! This is the right time to select upscale women's perfumes at mouth-dropping price reductions. Gifting or self-indulgence, these perfumes are timeless options. Let us explore the most appealing choices that are both beautiful and elegant with each spritz.

Oscar Forever Aqua is for the lady who adores freshness and class in a bottle. With aquatic fragrances mixed with delicate luxury, the scent speaks volumes as soon as you step out of the house. Ideal for everyday wear and evening outings, its all-day fragrance keeps you glowing and spirited from sunrise to sunset without frequent touch-ups.

Key Features:

Long-lasting and high-end

Fresh aquatic and floral fragrances

Ideal for everyday sophistication

It may be too weak for those who like strong and pungent.

This Envy Blue gift set is a lovely treat for you or your loved ones. It has four 20 ml mini bottles, which provide variety and convenience, and is ideal for special occasions and on-the-go trips. Each scent has an exclusive charm, so you'll have a perfume for every situation.

Key Features:

4 perfumes in one pack

Travel-friendly bottles

Adjustable for shifting moods

The mini bottles get exhausted rapidly with frequent usage.

Ramsons U R Lovely is for the woman who desires a perfume that is fresh, energetic, and romantic. With flower and fruit fragrances, it is suitable for dates, everyday outings, and night outs. 100 ml pack guarantees you have enough to last, and its sweetness attracts compliments wherever you go.

Key Features:

Floral-fruity women's perfume

Large 100 ml pack

Youthful energetic feel

Longevity may be shorter than high-end brands.

Bella Vita unisex fragrance pack is convenient, which is why it has been popular among both men and women. Woody, musky fragrance mixed with freshness in every pack makes it ideal for couples or a gift idea. Variety comes in 20 ml packs while still being light enough for someone to carry around in bags or travel pouches.

Key Features:

Unisex pack containing 4 varieties

Woody and musky fragrance

Travel-size convenience

Fragrance strength can be overwhelming to those who are familiar with delicate fragrances.

Not just a fragrance, but a part of your personality, mood, and sensuality. From the crisp beauty of Oscar Forever Aqua to Envy Blue's universal appeal, Ramsons' youthfulness, and Bella Vita's luxury unisex, these perfumes have a scent for every personality and occasion. And now is the perfect time to buy them! With Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale kicking off on 23rd September, you can buy these beautiful perfumes at prices that cannot be matched. Do not let this opportunity slip away and stock up your fragrance arsenal or make the day of someone special. Walk into this sale and let your perfume do the talking.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.