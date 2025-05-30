Fragrances Under ₹399 on Myntra to Smell Divine Every Day

Want to smell amazing without burning a hole in your pocket? We’ve got you covered! These under-budget perfume options on Myntra bring long-lasting fragrances, premium vibes, and stylish packaging, without the luxury price tag. Whether you're into sweet floral notes, intense oud blends, or unisex spicy scents, this curated list includes something for everyone. Each perfume is a great choice for everyday use or special moments when you want to feel confident and unforgettable.

This combo by RIYA is perfect for perfume lovers who like variety and value. With three unique scents—Bold (Bindas), Sweet (Melody), and Sophisticated (Born Rich)—this set lets you switch up your vibe any day of the week.

Key Features:

Set of 3 Distinct Scents: Perfect for everyday wear, work, or parties.

Eau De Parfum Strength: Offers stronger and longer-lasting fragrance than body mists.

Compact Bottles: Easy to carry in a purse or handbag.

Budget-Friendly Variety: Ideal for gifting or personal use.

Not as long-lasting as premium EDPs; may require reapplication midday.

Elegant and feminine, this Marks & Spencer Midnight Blossom EDT is the perfect floral fragrance for daily wear or romantic evenings. It brings together rich floral notes with a clean, powdery finish.

Key Features:

Delicate Floral Scent: Inspired by blossoms in full bloom.

Compact 30ml Size: Ideal for travel or handbag use.

Elegant Packaging: Makes a great gift choice.

British Brand Quality: A trusted name in personal care.

Being an EDT, it may require a re-spray after a few hours.

Strong, bold, and mysterious—this La French fragrance is a powerhouse in a bottle. Designed for both men and women, it’s an intense blend of oud and spices, making it perfect for nights out or when you want to make a statement.

Key Features:

Unisex Fragrance: Suitable for anyone who enjoys rich, deep scents.

Oud & Spicy Blend: Gives a bold and royal aroma.

Long Lasting Formula: Ideal for extended wear throughout the day.

Stylish Bottle Design: Looks premium and gift-worthy.

The intensity may be overwhelming for those who prefer light or floral fragrances.

This set by French Essence offers two contrasting fragrances—Bloom, a soft floral, and Oudh, a deeper, woody note. Together, they create a day-to-night fragrance combo that works beautifully for women who love versatility.

Key Features:

Day & Night Combo: One for fresh mornings, the other for evening glam.

Eau De Parfum Strength: Offers better longevity than standard sprays.

Chic Packaging: Beautifully bottled, ideal for gifting.

Great Value Set: Two perfumes at an affordable price.

Oudh may not suit users with sensitivity to strong base notes.

Smell Divine Every Day Without Breaking the Bank

Fragrances are more than just a luxury—they're a mood, a memory, and a personal statement. With these under-budget perfumes from Myntra, you don’t need to spend thousands to enjoy scents that make you feel fresh, confident, and ready to take on the day. Whether you want multiple options like RIYA’s set, a timeless floral from Marks & Spencer, a bold unisex oud from La French, or the dual personality of French Essence’s set, there’s a scent match here waiting for you.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.