Fresh Hair, Great Savings: Dry Shampoo at the Great Republic Day Sale

Unbeatable discounts on high-quality dry shampoos are available during our Great Republic Day Sale. Get your favourite hair care items at a discounted price from January 13th to January 19th. We offer dry shampoos that are suitable for both styling and quick hair refreshes.

1. MakeMeeBold Dry Shampoo Spray by Urban Yog (200 ml)

Urban Yog MakeMeeBold Dry Shampoo Spray offers a convenient solution for instantly refreshing your hair without water. Infused with 100% natural starches, this benzene-free formula effectively absorbs oil and dirt, leaving hair looking volumized and clean.

Key Features:

Benzene-Free Formula: Free from harmful parabens, sulphates, and benzene, ensuring a safer choice for everyday use.

Natural Ingredients: Contains Cassava, Rice, Potato, Wheat, and Tapioca Starch for effective oil absorption without harsh chemicals.

Instant Refresh: Perfect for post-gym touch-ups, office refreshers, and night outs for a fresh, volumized look anytime.

Residue: White particles might be visible initially and require thorough brushing to remove.

2. Wella Professionals EIMI Dry Me Dry Shampoo

Wella Professionals EIMI Dry Me Dry Shampoo provides an instant hair-refreshing solution, perfect for those in-between wash days. Specially designed for normal hair types, this dry shampoo absorbs excess oil from greasy hair and oily scalps, leaving your hair feeling clean, light, and refreshed.

Key Features:

Instant Refresh: Quickly absorbs oil, leaving the scalp clean and refreshed.

Volumizing Effect: Adds natural bounce and body to the hair, making it easier to style.

Matte Texture: Leaves hair with a professional matte finish, perfect for styling versatility.

Fresh Scent: Subtly infused with a fresh scent for a clean and pleasant experience.

Professional Quality: Ideal for creating and maintaining salon-quality hairstyles at home.

Price: Professional-grade pricing might be higher compared to generic alternatives.

3. Ktein Natural detox Dry Shampoo

Ktein Natural Detox Dry Shampoo is a plant-based, all-natural solution designed to refresh hair, control grease, and enhance manageability. This dry shampoo comes in an easy-to-use powder form and is packed with antibacterial and antifungal properties, making it a healthier alternative to chemical-laden products.

Key Features

100% Plant-Based Formula: Made from natural ingredients that remove grease and oil while maintaining healthy hair.

Antibacterial & Antifungal Properties: Protects the scalp and hair from bacteria and germs, promoting hygiene.

Moisturizing Benefits: Contains a unique blend of fermented oils that prevent dryness and keep hair hydrated.

Application: Application might require a learning curve to prevent overuse or uneven spreading.

4. Ktein Natural 100% Plant Based Volumizing, and Texturing Hair Detox Dry Shampoo Powder

This innovative dry shampoo powder by Ktein is designed to detox, volumize, and texturize hair naturally. It features a 100% plant-based, vegan, and organic formula with nourishing botanical extracts.

Key Features

High Volume Instantly: Adds immediate lift and volume to transform flat hair into a voluminous, fuller appearance.

24-Hour Hold: Delivers long-lasting results, even in challenging weather conditions.

Texturizing Benefits: Provides natural-looking texture, enhancing styling potential for a bold, effortless look.

Keratin-Infused: Enhances hair vitality and strength while promoting a thick, voluminous look.

Fragrance: Light argan scent may not appeal to everyone.

There is something for everyone, whether it's the professional-grade finish of Wella Professionals EIMI Dry Me, the plant-based nourishment of Ktein's Detox Dry Shampoo, or the benzene-free convenience of Urban Yog MakeMeeBold. These adaptable choices ensure clean, volumised hair at all times by accommodating styling and fast refreshes.

