Gentle and Effective Cleansing with Micellar Water

Micellar water is a gentle yet effective skincare essential that cleanses, removes makeup, and refreshes the skin without stripping its natural moisture. It’s ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Flipkart offers a variety of micellar waters from trusted brands, enriched with soothing ingredients to leave your skin clean, soft, and hydrated. Whether you're winding down after a long day or prepping your skin in the morning, micellar water makes skincare quick and fuss-free.

GARNIER’s Micellar Cleansing Water is a gentle yet effective all-in-one makeup remover and cleanser. Ideal for everyday use, it removes makeup, dirt, and oil without rubbing or rinsing. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, it leaves the skin refreshed and soothed without any residue. The large 400 ml size ensures extended use and better value.

Key features:

Effectively lifts makeup, dirt, and oil in one swipe

No rinsing required and leaves no sticky residue

Dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested for safety

Gentle enough for daily use on face, eyes, and lips

Large size may be less portable for travel

Tulips Premium Micellar Water is formulated to target waterproof makeup while being gentle on skin. Designed for use on eyes, face, and lips, it cleanses without leaving any greasy layer. Enriched with skin-soothing properties, it hydrates while it cleans, offering a balanced blend of performance and comfort for quick, no-fuss makeup removal.

Key features:

Efficiently removes waterproof makeup without harsh rubbing

Lightweight and non-oily formula for clean finish

Suitable for all skin types including sensitive areas

Compact 150 ml size ideal for handbags and travel

Slightly less economical for long-term daily use

LOTUS MAKE-UP Micellar Cleansing Water offers a natural approach to daily cleansing and makeup removal. Infused with botanical ingredients, it gently breaks down face and eye makeup while nourishing the skin. Its compact 100 ml bottle is travel-ready, making it perfect for touch-ups on the go or a nighttime routine away from home.

Key features:

Enriched with natural extracts for added skincare benefit

Mild and suitable for daily use on all skin types

Removes everyday makeup and grime without irritation

Travel-friendly packaging fits easily into small pouches

May require extra product to remove heavier makeup

Lakmé Bi-Phasic Remover uses a dual-layer formula to dissolve long-wear and waterproof makeup. One phase tackles oil-based products while the other refreshes and cleans. This bi-phase remover is fast-acting and non-irritating, leaving skin clean without stripping natural moisture. Compact and stylish, it’s a beauty essential for makeup lovers and daily users alike.

Key features:

Dual-phase formula breaks down waterproof makeup easily

Leaves skin soft and cleansed without dryness or sting

Gentle on delicate eye and lip areas

Convenient 100 ml bottle for vanity or travel bag

Needs shaking before use due to separate oil-water phases

Micellar water is the multitasking cleanser your routine needs—simple, soothing, and super effective. It's perfect for lazy days, travel, or on-the-go refreshment. With Flipkart’s wide range of dermatologically tested micellar waters, you can find the right formulation for your skin’s unique needs. Say goodbye to harsh cleansers and hello to effortless, gentle skincare with Flipkart’s bestsellers in micellar technology.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.