Get Body Wash at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)
Cleanse and hydrate your skin with nourishing body washes in scents you'll love. Explore top-rated formulas during Myntra’s sale to make your daily bath routine luxurious and affordable.
Upgrade your shower routine with indulgent body washes during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. Whether you prefer fruity, floral, or calming scents, these body cleansers offer a spa-like experience at home. Formulated with hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, and essential oils, these washes cleanse without stripping your skin’s moisture. From refreshing morning showers to relaxing nighttime rituals, shop premium body washes at irresistible prices only on Myntra.
Pears Soft & Fresh Body Wash – 250 ml
Image Source: Myntra.com
Pears Soft & Fresh Body Wash is a gentle cleanser made with natural mint extracts and pure glycerin to refresh and hydrate your skin. Its soap-free formula is designed to maintain skin’s natural moisture balance, offering a cool, invigorating feel with every wash. Perfect for daily use, it leaves skin feeling clean, soft, and subtly fragranced.
Key features:
- Infused with mint extract for a cooling effect
- Glycerin helps retain skin’s natural moisture barrier
- Soap-free formula suitable for all skin types
- Light fragrance leaves skin refreshed without heaviness
- Small bottle may not last long for frequent users
Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash – 800 ml
Image Source: Myntra.com
Dove’s Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash blends mild cleansers with Nutrium Moisture and exfoliating beads to deeply nourish and polish the skin. Its creamy lather removes dead skin cells without being harsh, leaving skin noticeably smoother after every use. The 800 ml size ensures it lasts longer and supports your skincare routine, especially for dull or dry skin.
Key features:
- Contains gentle exfoliants for smooth, polished skin
- Nutrium Moisture nourishes deep into surface layers
- Rich, creamy lather for a soft, indulgent cleanse
- Dermatologically tested and pH-balanced formula
- May not be ideal for oily or acne-prone skin
Be Bodywise 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash – 700 ml
Image Source: Myntra.com
Formulated for acne-prone skin, Be Bodywise Body Wash contains 1% salicylic acid to exfoliate dead skin, unclog pores, and control excess oil. It’s a non-drying, sulfate-free formula that helps treat and prevent body acne on the back, chest, and shoulders. Its refreshing lather is suitable for both men and women dealing with frequent breakouts.
Key features:
- 1% salicylic acid clears pores and reduces acne
- Helps control sebum without drying the skin
- Ideal for back, shoulder, and chest acne
- Sulfate- and paraben-free formulation
- Not intended for very sensitive or dry skin
LUX Rose & Aloe Vera Shimmer Body Wash – 400 ml
Image Source: Myntra.com
LUX Essence of Himalayas Brightening Body Wash blends rose extracts and aloe vera in a dual-tone formula enriched with fine shimmer particles. It brightens skin appearance and soothes with natural hydration, while adding a subtle glow after each shower. The refreshing floral scent enhances the sensory experience, making it suitable for special occasions and daily use alike.
Key features:
- Rose and aloe vera nourish and soothe the skin
- Brightens dull skin with a shimmer-infused formula
- Luxurious lather leaves skin glowing and soft
- Pleasant floral fragrance for long-lasting freshness
- Shimmer particles may not suit minimalist users
Refresh and nourish your skin with soothing body washes available during the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Designed to suit all skin types, these formulas offer gentle cleansing while leaving your skin smooth and fragrant. Choose from dermatologically tested, paraben-free, and natural blends that elevate your daily hygiene. Take advantage of amazing deals to restock your bathroom shelf with effective and aromatic body washes that pamper your skin every day.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.