Get Compact Powders at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)
Control shine and set your makeup with compact powders available during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale. Choose from a variety of shades and formulas perfect for daily use.
Stay fresh and shine-free all day with compact powders from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June. Ideal for setting makeup or touch-ups on the go, these compacts offer a matte finish and oil control. Choose from translucent to tinted formulas that suit all skin types and tones. Lightweight and easy to carry, compacts are a must-have for your daily beauty pouch—especially when top brands are on sale!
LOreal Compact – Light Linen
Image Source: Myntra.com
The Infallible 24H Compact from LOreal offers high coverage in a lightweight powder formula that helps control excess oil and shine for up to 24 hours. Designed for oily and combination skin types, the shade Light Linen (95) blends seamlessly and resists sweat for a polished, matte finish.
Key features:
- Long-wear formula absorbs oil and minimizes shine
- High coverage without feeling cakey or heavy
- Compact design ideal for on-the-go touch-ups
- Blurs pores and creates a smooth complexion
- May oxidize slightly after extended wear
FACES CANADA Compact – Natural 02
Image Source: Myntra.com
This Weightless Stay Matte Compact combines SPF 20 protection with nourishing Vitamin E and shea butter. Offering a soft matte look, it helps even out skin tone while keeping skin hydrated. The shade Natural 02 works well for fair to medium skin tones with warm undertones.
Key features:
- Lightweight, breathable formula for daily wear
- Includes SPF 20 for sun protection on the go
- Vitamin E and shea butter nourish the skin
- Helps keep face shine-free through the day
- Lighter coverage compared to high-performance compacts
Lakme Compact – Ultimate Glam
Image Source: Myntra.com
Lakme’s Ultimate Glam Compact delivers medium coverage with a soft, skin-brightening finish. Infused with Vitamin B3, it helps enhance skin clarity over time while mattifying the surface instantly. The compact suits normal to oily skin and adds a natural glow without looking too dewy.
Key features:
- Skin-lightening Vitamin B3 supports brighter tone
- Offers soft, buildable coverage for everyday wear
- Helps reduce dullness and shine
- Works well for touch-ups and light layering
- Does not provide full coverage for heavy makeup days
Maybelline Compact – Natural Beige
Image Source: Myntra.com
Maybelline’s Fit Me Matte + Poreless Compact in Natural Beige (220) is a cult favorite for good reason—it controls oil, minimizes pores, and offers a natural matte look. With SPF 32, it also shields the skin from UV damage, making it a reliable choice for daily wear.
Key features:
- Controls oil and reduces visible pores instantly
- Natural matte finish suitable for Indian skin tones
- SPF 32 helps guard against sun exposure
- Lightweight powder blends easily without patchiness
- Shade range may feel limited for deeper skin tones
Beat the heat and oil with compact powders available at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Whether for setting foundation or mattifying your skin, these powders deliver smooth, poreless results instantly. Look flawless from morning to night with just a few dabs. Grab top-rated products with amazing deals and complete your makeup essentials now.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.