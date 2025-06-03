Get Compact Powders at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Stay fresh and shine-free all day with compact powders from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June. Ideal for setting makeup or touch-ups on the go, these compacts offer a matte finish and oil control. Choose from translucent to tinted formulas that suit all skin types and tones. Lightweight and easy to carry, compacts are a must-have for your daily beauty pouch—especially when top brands are on sale!

The Infallible 24H Compact from LOreal offers high coverage in a lightweight powder formula that helps control excess oil and shine for up to 24 hours. Designed for oily and combination skin types, the shade Light Linen (95) blends seamlessly and resists sweat for a polished, matte finish.

Key features:

Long-wear formula absorbs oil and minimizes shine

High coverage without feeling cakey or heavy

Compact design ideal for on-the-go touch-ups

Blurs pores and creates a smooth complexion

May oxidize slightly after extended wear

This Weightless Stay Matte Compact combines SPF 20 protection with nourishing Vitamin E and shea butter. Offering a soft matte look, it helps even out skin tone while keeping skin hydrated. The shade Natural 02 works well for fair to medium skin tones with warm undertones.

Key features:

Lightweight, breathable formula for daily wear

Includes SPF 20 for sun protection on the go

Vitamin E and shea butter nourish the skin

Helps keep face shine-free through the day

Lighter coverage compared to high-performance compacts

Lakme’s Ultimate Glam Compact delivers medium coverage with a soft, skin-brightening finish. Infused with Vitamin B3, it helps enhance skin clarity over time while mattifying the surface instantly. The compact suits normal to oily skin and adds a natural glow without looking too dewy.

Key features:

Skin-lightening Vitamin B3 supports brighter tone

Offers soft, buildable coverage for everyday wear

Helps reduce dullness and shine

Works well for touch-ups and light layering

Does not provide full coverage for heavy makeup days

Maybelline’s Fit Me Matte + Poreless Compact in Natural Beige (220) is a cult favorite for good reason—it controls oil, minimizes pores, and offers a natural matte look. With SPF 32, it also shields the skin from UV damage, making it a reliable choice for daily wear.

Key features:

Controls oil and reduces visible pores instantly

Natural matte finish suitable for Indian skin tones

SPF 32 helps guard against sun exposure

Lightweight powder blends easily without patchiness

Shade range may feel limited for deeper skin tones

