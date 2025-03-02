Get Glam this Myntra Birthday Blast: Top Lipsticks You Need to Get Your Hands

The Myntra Birthday Blast starts on March 1st through March 11th, allowing customers to purchase top-notch premium lipsticks that sell at unbeatable prices. Long-lasting pigmented moist lipstick options will delight fans who enjoy this product type. We have chosen four gorgeous lipsticks from MyGlamm, MattLOOK, Plum, and Huda Beauty, each one with some special attribute to make every lipstick enthusiast happy. From a bold red, deep brown, to a transfer-proof matte finish, there's something for everybody.

1. MyGlamm POUT By Karan Johar Intense Matte Plumping Lipstick - Paparazzi Pout

Searching for a lipstick with optimum color payoff and luscious lips? The MyGlamm POUT by Karan Johar in Paparazzi Pout is the show-stopping lipstick. The high-intensity matte finish and plumping action of this lipstick make your lips the center of attraction in any given situation. The red shade gives an instant glamourous look, and it is a definite must-have for every special occasion.

Key Features:

Plumping Effect: Gives voluminous-looking lips, and you will get the illusion of having a fuller pout without even making an effort.

Intense Matte Formula: Saturated color provides dramatic, attention-grabbing looks.

Long-Lasting Wear: Lasts for hours without frequent retouching.

Lightweight & Comfortable: Although it has a matte finish, it does not feel heavy on the lips.

Can feel somewhat drying if first primed with a balm on dry lips.

2. MATTLOOK Desi Diva HD Matte Lipstick Enriched With Hyaluronic Acid

For sultry and deep color enthusiasts, the MATTLOOK Desi Diva HD Matte Lipstick in Dark Chocolate 17 is a dream. Hyaluronic acid-infused, it moisturizes lips while giving them a firm matte finish. The dark brown color is full of confidence and poise and is perfect for day and evening makeup.

Key Features:

HD Matte Finish: gives a smooth, high-definition matte finish.

Hyaluronic Acid Enriched: Softens, smooths, and moisturizes lips.

Highly Pigmented: A single swipe delivers a rich color pay-off.

Smudge-Proof Formula: Offers long-lasting, clean application.

Not transfer-proof completely, therefore small touch-ups might be needed after eating.

3. Plum Matterrific Highly Pigmented Non-Drying Vegan Lipstick, Upside Brown 126

Love clean beauty? The Plum Matterrific Vegan Lipstick in Upside Brown 126 is your beauty best friend. Infused with Vitamin E, it moisturizes lips and offers a gentle matte finish. A cruelty-free and vegan lipstick that's just right for someone who desires beautiful color without cutting corners on ethics or hydration.

Key Features:

Vegan & Cruelty-Free: Without animal testing or chemical nasties.

Highly Pigmented: Deep brown hue offers full coverage in one swish.

Non-Drying Formula: Softens and leaves lips feeling comfortable all day.

Vitamin E-enriched: Adds extra moisturizing and lip nourishment.

Slightly less transfer-resistant than liquid mattes.

4. Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Transfer-Proof Lipstick - Perfectionist

If you're searching for the longest-wearing liquid lipstick out there, stop where you are and head to Huda Beauty's Liquid Matte Lipstick in Perfectionist. The ultra-comforting formula is totally transfer-proof, so you can enjoy a flawless pout all day long. A warm nude shade complements every skin tone and is a must-have in your makeup bag.

Key Features:

Transfer-Proof Formula: Won't budge or fade out.

Ultra-Comfortable Wear: Stings neither the lips nor feels tight.

Extremely Pigmented: Provides you with full coverage in one coat.

Perfect Nude Color: Pulls out the best in your own natural lip color in the most flattering way.

Needs an oil-based remover to fully remove.

During the Myntra Birthday Blast from March 1st through March 11th, this is your best opportunity to obtain these gorgeous lipsticks for low prices. Whether you're in the mood for a liquid matte transfer-proof, hydrating vegan formula, deep brown, or bold red, there's something for all.

