Get Nude Lipstick at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Discover the perfect nude lipstick shades during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. Whether you prefer a peachy nude or a brown-toned hue, these lipsticks offer a natural, polished finish for any look. Lightweight, non-sticky, and long-lasting, nude lipsticks are ideal for both everyday wear and professional settings. Find flattering options for every skin tone at great prices this sale season.

Mamaearth’s Pillow Nude offers a smooth matte finish with a hydrating creamy core. Enriched with murumuru butter, this lipstick feels like a balm but delivers long-stay color in a versatile nude shade. Ideal for daily wear, it flatters a range of Indian skin tones.

Key features:

Murumuru butter provides lasting moisture with rich pigment

Creamy matte formula glides smoothly without tugging lips

Dermatologically tested and made with toxin-free ingredients

Lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear

May require reapplication after heavy meals

Renee’s Hot Lips Lip Gloss in Nude adds a subtle shine with a non-sticky formula that enhances your natural lip color. This compact gloss is perfect for low-effort glam and can be worn alone or layered over lipstick for extra depth and dimension.

Key features:

Glossy finish with natural-looking pigment for everyday use

Non-sticky formula feels weightless and smooth

Can double as a lip topper for added sheen

Travel-friendly tube with easy applicator

Color payoff is sheer, not suited for high-impact looks

MARS’ CineMagic Lip Gloss in Noor is a beautiful nude pink shade that offers the sheen of a gloss with the staying power of a transfer-proof formula. This nude-toned gloss combines high shine with soft color, delivering comfort, elegance, and zero mess—perfect for long days and busy schedules.

Key features:

Glossy texture that sets to a smudge-free finish

Soft neutral tone complements a range of nude lip looks

Transfer-proof wear that lasts for hours

Ideal blend of gloss feel and matte hold

Slight tackiness during initial application

Maybelline’s Superstay Vinyl Ink in Extra is a bold take on nude, offering high-pigment gloss with a lacquered vinyl shine. This liquid lipstick sets quickly, resists smudging, and looks striking for both casual and bold makeup styles. It’s your go-to for a modern nude with edge.

Key features:

Bold nude with a shiny, high-gloss vinyl finish

Transfer-resistant once set, lasts through long wear

Precision applicator provides clean lines and full coverage

Unique formula doesn’t dry out lips or flake

Needs to be shaken before use for best consistency

Keep your lips chic and subtle with nude lipsticks from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). These shades complement any makeup look and work beautifully from day to night. With nourishing ingredients and smooth finishes, these lipsticks promise comfort and style. Don’t miss out on restocking your beauty essentials at amazing prices.

