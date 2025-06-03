Get Nude Lipstick at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)
Nude lipsticks are timeless and versatile. Shop from a wide variety of nude shades during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale and perfect your minimal makeup looks effortlessly.
Discover the perfect nude lipstick shades during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. Whether you prefer a peachy nude or a brown-toned hue, these lipsticks offer a natural, polished finish for any look. Lightweight, non-sticky, and long-lasting, nude lipsticks are ideal for both everyday wear and professional settings. Find flattering options for every skin tone at great prices this sale season.
Mamaearth Creamy Matte Lipstick – Pillow Nude
Image Source: Myntra.com
Mamaearth’s Pillow Nude offers a smooth matte finish with a hydrating creamy core. Enriched with murumuru butter, this lipstick feels like a balm but delivers long-stay color in a versatile nude shade. Ideal for daily wear, it flatters a range of Indian skin tones.
Key features:
- Murumuru butter provides lasting moisture with rich pigment
- Creamy matte formula glides smoothly without tugging lips
- Dermatologically tested and made with toxin-free ingredients
- Lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear
- May require reapplication after heavy meals
Renee Hot Lips Gloss – Nude
Image Source: Myntra.com
Renee’s Hot Lips Lip Gloss in Nude adds a subtle shine with a non-sticky formula that enhances your natural lip color. This compact gloss is perfect for low-effort glam and can be worn alone or layered over lipstick for extra depth and dimension.
Key features:
- Glossy finish with natural-looking pigment for everyday use
- Non-sticky formula feels weightless and smooth
- Can double as a lip topper for added sheen
- Travel-friendly tube with easy applicator
- Color payoff is sheer, not suited for high-impact looks
MARS CineMagic Gloss – Noor
Image Source: Myntra.com
MARS’ CineMagic Lip Gloss in Noor is a beautiful nude pink shade that offers the sheen of a gloss with the staying power of a transfer-proof formula. This nude-toned gloss combines high shine with soft color, delivering comfort, elegance, and zero mess—perfect for long days and busy schedules.
Key features:
- Glossy texture that sets to a smudge-free finish
- Soft neutral tone complements a range of nude lip looks
- Transfer-proof wear that lasts for hours
- Ideal blend of gloss feel and matte hold
- Slight tackiness during initial application
Maybelline Vinyl Ink – Extra
Image Source: Myntra.com
Maybelline’s Superstay Vinyl Ink in Extra is a bold take on nude, offering high-pigment gloss with a lacquered vinyl shine. This liquid lipstick sets quickly, resists smudging, and looks striking for both casual and bold makeup styles. It’s your go-to for a modern nude with edge.
Key features:
- Bold nude with a shiny, high-gloss vinyl finish
- Transfer-resistant once set, lasts through long wear
- Precision applicator provides clean lines and full coverage
- Unique formula doesn’t dry out lips or flake
- Needs to be shaken before use for best consistency
Keep your lips chic and subtle with nude lipsticks from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). These shades complement any makeup look and work beautifully from day to night. With nourishing ingredients and smooth finishes, these lipsticks promise comfort and style. Don’t miss out on restocking your beauty essentials at amazing prices.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.