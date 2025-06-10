Glam Up Your Lashes: Top 4 Mascaras to Buy Now on Flipkart
Get bold, long-lasting lashes with top waterproof mascaras on Flipkart. Whether you want curl, volume, or length, these budget-friendly picks will glam up your eyes instantly.
Want to give your eye makeup a level-up without overspending? This article is your perfect mascara matchmaker! Flipkart provides you with many affordable mascara options that make your lashes thick, curly, and stay in place all day long. If you’re new to makeup or already have experience, these products create impressive lashes for all kinds of events. With high Flipkart offers and convenient delivery, it's time to purchase your ideal mascara. Let's explore four bestsellers and find your lash hero!
Kiss Beauty Colossal Volum' Express Waterproof Mascara – Glam Black, 8 ml
Image source- Flipkart.com
Always want bigger, bolder lashes that are waterproof and smudge-free all day long? Then Kiss Beauty's Colossal Volum' Express Mascara is your new best friend since it is formulated to deliver dramatic volume in one coat. Available for parties, weddings, or as everyday glam.
Key Features:
- Waterproof design, all day long
- Volumizing impact within one coat
- Shake-flat bristle brush for smooth application
- Refuge from smudges and sweat
- Travel-friendly 8 ml compact tube
- It can feel a bit heavy on very fine lashes after several coats.
SWISS BEAUTY Waterproof Volume Curling Mascara – Natural Black, 8.5 ml
Image source- Flipkart.com
For the fan of lashes who desires curl and volume, Swiss Beauty provides a smudge-proof miracle that gives elegantly fanned-out lashes. Its light formula defines without clumps, and it is perfect for everyday wear or all-night events.
Key Features:
- Waterproof and smudge-proof performance
- Curved wand for lash-lifting curl
- Lightweight, non-sticky texture
- Adds visible length and definition
- Pocket-friendly and compact
- May require extra effort to remove fully with mild makeup remover.
MARS Curl Lock Volumizing Long Lasting Mascara – Black, 9 ml
Image source- Flipkart.com
Make your eyes pop with MARS Curl Lock Mascara that brings volume, definition, and curl in one swipe. The rich black pigment enhances the drama, while the strong hold ensures no mid-day lash fallouts.
Key Features:
- Intense black pigment for bold eyes
- Curl-lock technology with long wear
- Volumizing without clumping
- Sleek, professional finish
- Suitable for sensitive eyes
- It can dry quickly if the cap is left open frequently.
Shryoan Long Lash Lengthening Mascara – Black, 15 ml
Image source- Flipkart.com
If long lashes are your goal, Shryoan’s Lengthening Mascara gives your eyes that doll-like look. It's special formula coats every lash from root to tip and creates a visibly stretched, fluttery effect.
Key Features:
- Long lash lengthening formula
- Large 15 ml tube for repeated use
- Even, silky coating of lashes
- No flakes, quick-drying finish
- Gentle on sensitive eyes
- The big tube might be hard to jam into tiny clutches or handbags.
Mascara is the only make-up product that makes a dramatic difference to how you look, and these four Flipkart bestsellers are no different. Dramatic volume, dramatic curl, or super-length: however you like it, there's a match made in heaven out there. Kiss Beauty gives you dramatic, party-perfect lashes. Swiss Beauty offers a natural, curled appearance. MARS provides long-lasting, waterproof curl and color, and Shryoan offers a wow factor in lash length. All of them are affordable, simple to use, and available to purchase immediately on Flipkart. So why delay further? Visit Flipkart, check reviews, compare specs, and choose the mascara according to your fashion. Luscious lashes are at your doorstep.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
