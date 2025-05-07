Gloss Up Your Glam: Top Lip Gloss Picks at Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale

Get your glam on during the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale from 1st to 8th May with up to 80% off on your favorite beauty brands! It’s the ultimate time to indulge in shiny, hydrating, and plumping lip glosses that elevate your everyday look. From cult favorites to new-age clean beauty, we’ve picked the best lip glosses that promise high shine and comfort without stickiness. Add sparkle to your vanity without burning a hole in your pocket!

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Give your lips an instant plump and shine with SWISS BEAUTY's Plump-Up Wet Lip Gloss in Browny Point. This neat 2 ml gloss provides a glassy finish in a universally flattering brown colour. It's the ideal pick-me-up for lacklustre lips, adding a youthful bounce and beguiling wet finish for day or evening glamour.

Key Features:

Ultra-glossy finish with plumping effect.

Light, non-sticky texture.

Compact size that fits in the pocket.

Moisturizing ingredients soften the lips.

Refined neutral shade for every skin type.

Small size can accelerate with daily use.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Huda Beauty Faux Filler Lip Gloss in 'Foxy' truly is a showstopper. Packed with reflective shine and ultimate hydration, this gloss delivers the fuller-looking lip with absolutely no-stick sensation. Caramel-nude colored, each look instantly elevates to sophistication with this fabulous gloss on its side. Anyone who prefers bold yet buttery soft glosses will want it for sure.

Key Features:

High-shine formula with faux filler finish.

Deep hydration for day-long comfort.

Non-sticky texture is best for layering.

Bare caramel color for universal styling.

High quality with top-class packaging.

The price could be expensive compared to others.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss in 'Topaz' provides lips with hydration and sheer color in one application. Hyaluronic acid-infused, the gloss visibly softens lips while providing a glossy, non-sticky finish. The peachy, neutral shade makes it a daily must-have, and the slim applicator provides precise coverage every time.

Key Features:

Hyaluronic acid to deliver plump, hydrated lips.

Non-sticky, wearable texture.

Sheer color for natural enhancement.

Large applicator for easy application.

Tint is probably to reduce faster than expected with foods or drinks.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

FAE BEAUTY's Soaring Lip Gloss marries healthy ingredients with clean beauty in a strength-filled gloss. Lip repair and moisturizing peptides aid in creating a silky, luminous finish. Soaring shade delivers a light tone while gently being easy on lip health, perfect for minimal beauties who desire comfort and conscience in a single bottle.

Key Features:

Use peptides to promote healing for the lips.

Clean, vegan, cruelty-free formula.

Silky and moisturizing texture.

Pure color for a natural-looking glow.

Plenty of 12g size lasts longer.

May feel slightly denser than standard glosses.

If luscious, hydrated, high-shine lips are what you desire, these glosses are your new go-tos. Whether you adore a soft shine, dramatic shine, or moisturizing TLC, each of these picks delivers something special. As the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale continues till 8th May, there's no ideal time to pick up the best beauty deals at up to 80% discounts. However, your lips do the talking with glosses that shine, moisturize, and complement. Take your glam game to the next level for a steal—and why not treat yourself to beauty that feels good, looks amazing, and promises a thrill of an amazing deal.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.