Glow and Clarify: 4 Best Face Masks for Cooling, Brightening & Acne-Free Skin

If your complexion is begging for a break from dullness, puffiness, or acne, then these 4 powerful face masks are just what the dermatologist ordered. From Korean clay magic to soothing depuffers and night-gel creams, each one of them is a glow-getter unto itself. Each formula is jam-packed with actives such as caffeine, salicylic acid, pink clay, and sake—these face masks are your new skincare BFFs.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Hyphen Ice Dunk Cooling Face Mask is a cooling gel face mask with a puffy, skin-friendly formula for fatigued, swollen skin. Perfect for a hot summer evening or a late night, it provides hydration along with visible depuffing.

Key Features:

Has 31% cooling active for icy skin refresh

3% caffeine to de-puff and increase circulation

Light gel texture that is appropriate for all skin types

Instantly calms and soothes red skin

Best applied in the morning or post-workout

Not suitable for sensitive skin since the strong cooling can be too harsh at first.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Wake up to radiant, hydrated skin with CLAYco. Rice & Sake Night Gel Cream. The gel texture absorbs instantly, ideal for those who detest goopy night creams.

Key Features:

Extremely sake- and rice-extract-rich for deep nourishment

Active during the nighttime to restore hydration and softness

Boosts radiance and firmness of the skin by morning

Niacinamide is infused to smooth out the tone

Fast-drying gel-cream texture sets quickly

Potential drawback is not suitable for excessively oily skin, as it takes on a tad heavy at nighttime.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Goodbye, blackheads, and tanning with Quench's Brightening Korean Pink Clay Mask. Ideal for dull, pigmented, or oily skin, to clean pores, smooth out texture, and leave your face a rosy pink glow.

Key Features:

Pink clay detoxes and pokes up pores

Brightens complexion and whitens out pigmentation

Excellent for wiping away tan and evening out your complexion

Needs only 10-15 minutes to work its magic

It can dry out super dry skin types if used repeatedly.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Fights acne, black spots, and oily skin with DOT & KEY's Green Clay Mask. A cleansing treatment for acne skin that makes the face clear, matte, and smooth when applied regularly.

Key Features:

Salicylic acid avoids blocking pores and eliminates acne

Green clay absorbs excess oil and purifies skin

Bleaches dark spots due to regular usage

Contains calming plant extracts to quiet inflammation

Smoothes out texture and refines pores

Pungent herbal scent that is not for every user.

Choosing the right face mask can make all the difference in your skincare routine. If you require an immediate cooling effect, a morning glow, sun detox, or pimple relief, these four masks cover you. Hyphen energizes, CLAYco.Nourishess overnight, Quench brightens and detans, and DOT & KEY cleanses acne skin. Each one is carefully crafted to tackle specific skin issues, so it's easier to build a weekly masking routine. Go ahead—treat your skin to the ideal mask, and see visible results in days. Your glow-up starts right here.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.