trendingNowenglish2900383https://zeenews.india.com/top-deals/personal-care/glow-and-clarify-4-best-face-masks-for-cooling-brightening-acne-free-skin-myn-2900383.html
NewsPersonal-care
PERSONAL CARE

Glow and Clarify: 4 Best Face Masks for Cooling, Brightening & Acne-Free Skin

Refresh, brighten, and clear your skin with these 4 powerful face masks. From cooling gels to detox clays, each formula delivers instant results for glowing, acne-free, and nourished skin.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 03:55 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us
Glow and Clarify: 4 Best Face Masks for Cooling, Brightening & Acne-Free Skin Image source: Freepik

If your complexion is begging for a break from dullness, puffiness, or acne, then these 4 powerful face masks are just what the dermatologist ordered. From Korean clay magic to soothing depuffers and night-gel creams, each one of them is a glow-getter unto itself. Each formula is jam-packed with actives such as caffeine, salicylic acid, pink clay, and sake—these face masks are your new skincare BFFs.

1. Hyphen Ice Dunk Face Mask 31% Cooling Active & 3% Caffeine to Instant Depuff

Image Source- Myntra.com


Order Now

The Hyphen Ice Dunk Cooling Face Mask is a cooling gel face mask with a puffy, skin-friendly formula for fatigued, swollen skin. Perfect for a hot summer evening or a late night, it provides hydration along with visible depuffing.

Key Features:

  • Has 31% cooling active for icy skin refresh
  • 3% caffeine to de-puff and increase circulation
  • Light gel texture that is appropriate for all skin types
  • Instantly calms and soothes red skin
  • Best applied in the morning or post-workout
  • Not suitable for sensitive skin since the strong cooling can be too harsh at first.

2. CLAYco. Rice & Sake Night Gel Cream Sleep Face Mask for Glass Glowing Skin – 50 ml

Image Source- Myntra.com


Order Now

Wake up to radiant, hydrated skin with CLAYco. Rice & Sake Night Gel Cream. The gel texture absorbs instantly, ideal for those who detest goopy night creams.

Key Features:

  • Extremely sake- and rice-extract-rich for deep nourishment
  • Active during the nighttime to restore hydration and softness
  • Boosts radiance and firmness of the skin by morning
  • Niacinamide is infused to smooth out the tone
  • Fast-drying gel-cream texture sets quickly
  • Potential drawback is not suitable for excessively oily skin, as it takes on a tad heavy at nighttime.

3. Quench Brightening Korean Pink Clay Mask for De-Tan and Blackhead Reduction – 50 ml

Image Source- Myntra.com


Order Now

Goodbye, blackheads, and tanning with Quench's Brightening Korean Pink Clay Mask. Ideal for dull, pigmented, or oily skin, to clean pores, smooth out texture, and leave your face a rosy pink glow.

Key Features:

  • Pink clay detoxes and pokes up pores
  • Brightens complexion and whitens out pigmentation
  • Excellent for wiping away tan and evening out your complexion
  • Needs only 10-15 minutes to work its magic
  • It can dry out super dry skin types if used repeatedly.

4. DOT & KEY Anti-Acne Salicylic Green Clay Face Mask – 85g

Image Source- Myntra.com


Order Now

Fights acne, black spots, and oily skin with DOT & KEY's Green Clay Mask. A cleansing treatment for acne skin that makes the face clear, matte, and smooth when applied regularly.

Key Features:

  • Salicylic acid avoids blocking pores and eliminates acne
  • Green clay absorbs excess oil and purifies skin
  • Bleaches dark spots due to regular usage
  • Contains calming plant extracts to quiet inflammation
  • Smoothes out texture and refines pores
  • Pungent herbal scent that is not for every user.

Choosing the right face mask can make all the difference in your skincare routine. If you require an immediate cooling effect, a morning glow, sun detox, or pimple relief, these four masks cover you. Hyphen energizes, CLAYco.Nourishess overnight, Quench brightens and detans, and DOT & KEY cleanses acne skin. Each one is carefully crafted to tackle specific skin issues, so it's easier to build a weekly masking routine. Go ahead—treat your skin to the ideal mask, and see visible results in days. Your glow-up starts right here.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK