Glow Goals: 4 Must-Have Beauty Buys for a Festive-Ready Look
Get festive-ready with skincare and makeup must-haves from Lakmé, Swiss Beauty, Maybelline, and L’Oréal—now available at exciting offers during Myntra’s Grand Festive Days, July 23rd to 27th!
Countdown starts! These are Myntra Grand Festive Days 23 r23rdto 27th July, a nd it offers a deal on everything beauty. Want a glowing day look or go daring, impressive party glam? These skincare, as well as make-up saviors of Lakme, Swiss Beauty, Maybelline, and L'Oréal Paris, must be in your cart. There are sun-protective day creams that help brighten the skin; there are mascaras that don't smear and bold lips (with festive offers, too).
1. Lakmé Absolute Perfect Radiance Skin Brightening Day Crème – 15g
Make your skin look radiant with a headstart; that is Lakme Perfect Radiance Day Crème. Super-light, brightening and fresh, this miniature skincare superhero aims to smooth out the tone and maintain your face moisturised and cool throughout the day.
Key Features:
- Brightens skin tone with regular use
- Infused with micro-crystals & vitamins
- Offers sun protection (SPF 30)
- Non-greasy and quick absorbing
- Great for daily wear under makeup
- A small 15g pack may run out quickly with regular use.
2. Swiss Beauty High On Blush with Vit E & Rosehip Oil – Pretty Peach 01
Give yourself a peachy pop on your cheeks with High On Blush by Swiss Beauty. This long-wearing blush adds a healthy flush to your face and is infused with Vitamin E and Rosehip Oil to make your face shine, whether it informal look or a glamorous one.
Key Features:
- Gorgeous peach tone suits Indian skin tones
- Infused with skin-loving oils
- Long-lasting, buildable pigment
- Compact and travel-friendly
- Gives a fresh, radiant finish
- Can be slightly powdery if applied with a heavy hand.
3. Maybelline New York Hypercurl Waterproof Mascara – Black, 9.2ml
With Hypercurl Mascara, Maybelline will transform your plain lashes into powerful ones. This mascara provides a waterproof formula and curling wand that lifts lashes and defines them without any smudges in a 24-hour span-drama time!
Key Features:
- Smudge-proof & waterproof
- Curls lashes without clumping
- Long-stay formula—up to 24 hours
- Suitable for daily or festive glam
- Easy-to-use wand design
- Needs an oil-based remover for easy cleanup.
4. L’Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick
Slay any look with the matte Lips Signature matte lipstick by LOR critical and the shade I Explore. This matted brown nude provides something bold but feels like a feather to the lips as it can be worn throughout the day and with any outfit.
Key Features:
- Ultra-lightweight liquid matte formula
- Long-wearing, non-drying
- Bold color with one stroke
- Perfect nude for Indian skin tones
- Sleek, travel-friendly packaging
- May require touch-up after a full meal.
The best way to shop is during Myntra Grand Festive Days (23rd to 227thJuly) when every day beauty hero and festival makeup essentials can be loaded up on the shopping cart. Be it Lakme brightening day crcrèmeSwiss Beauty Glow blush, Maybelline lash lifting mascara, or the bold matte lip from L'Oréal, every product has a little polish to the routine. With thrilling discounts across all categories, now is the right time to spruce up your beauty bag to settle the coming season. Then why not? Check out these affordable gems now and give yourself some glow; it all starts with the right basics, after all.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
