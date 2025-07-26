Glow Goals: 4 Must-Have Beauty Buys for a Festive-Ready Look

Countdown starts! These are Myntra Grand Festive Days 23 r23rdto 27th July, a nd it offers a deal on everything beauty. Want a glowing day look or go daring, impressive party glam? These skincare, as well as make-up saviors of Lakme, Swiss Beauty, Maybelline, and L'Oréal Paris, must be in your cart. There are sun-protective day creams that help brighten the skin; there are mascaras that don't smear and bold lips (with festive offers, too).

Video Courtesy: Myntra

Image Source- Myntra.com



Make your skin look radiant with a headstart; that is Lakme Perfect Radiance Day Crème. Super-light, brightening and fresh, this miniature skincare superhero aims to smooth out the tone and maintain your face moisturised and cool throughout the day.

Key Features:

Brightens skin tone with regular use

Infused with micro-crystals & vitamins

Offers sun protection (SPF 30)

Non-greasy and quick absorbing

Great for daily wear under makeup

A small 15g pack may run out quickly with regular use.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Give yourself a peachy pop on your cheeks with High On Blush by Swiss Beauty. This long-wearing blush adds a healthy flush to your face and is infused with Vitamin E and Rosehip Oil to make your face shine, whether it informal look or a glamorous one.

Key Features:

Gorgeous peach tone suits Indian skin tones

Infused with skin-loving oils

Long-lasting, buildable pigment

Compact and travel-friendly

Gives a fresh, radiant finish

Can be slightly powdery if applied with a heavy hand.

Image Source- Myntra.com



With Hypercurl Mascara, Maybelline will transform your plain lashes into powerful ones. This mascara provides a waterproof formula and curling wand that lifts lashes and defines them without any smudges in a 24-hour span-drama time!

Key Features:

Smudge-proof & waterproof

Curls lashes without clumping

Long-stay formula—up to 24 hours

Suitable for daily or festive glam

Easy-to-use wand design

Needs an oil-based remover for easy cleanup.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Slay any look with the matte Lips Signature matte lipstick by LOR critical and the shade I Explore. This matted brown nude provides something bold but feels like a feather to the lips as it can be worn throughout the day and with any outfit.

Key Features:

Ultra-lightweight liquid matte formula

Long-wearing, non-drying

Bold color with one stroke

Perfect nude for Indian skin tones

Sleek, travel-friendly packaging

May require touch-up after a full meal.

The best way to shop is during Myntra Grand Festive Days (23rd to 227thJuly) when every day beauty hero and festival makeup essentials can be loaded up on the shopping cart. Be it Lakme brightening day crcrèmeSwiss Beauty Glow blush, Maybelline lash lifting mascara, or the bold matte lip from L'Oréal, every product has a little polish to the routine. With thrilling discounts across all categories, now is the right time to spruce up your beauty bag to settle the coming season. Then why not? Check out these affordable gems now and give yourself some glow; it all starts with the right basics, after all.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.