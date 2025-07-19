Glow Goals Unlocked: Must-Have Makeup Picks for That Radiant Summer Look

This season, do you also want to draw attention to yourself with a glow, gloss and glam look? These three makeup choices will make you appear divinely without any effort. Whether it is blush that fuses to your skin or gloss that picks the light in the correct angle, and the highlighter that makes every angle shine--this three pack is all about easy usage and impact to the maximum. Preparing to go out on a brunch or a party? They are your must-have glow-getters.

The ABH Stick Blush in Pink Dahlia is soft & buildable and gives you that perfect just-pinched flush. It comes with a built-in brush, making it a travel-friendly blush dream. The formula is creamy and ultra-lightweight. Thus, it blends beautifully and the base never looks cakey.

Key Features :

The formula is such it glides effortlessly onto skin giving it that glowy look.

The blush is not too tinted but buildable so you can control it from natural to bold.

It is designed in such a way that includes a brush for that seamless blending anytime, anywhere.

It gives users that soft-focus finish and minimizes pores.

Users stay satisfied with that dewy, hydrated appearance all day long.

May fade faster on oily skin without a setting product.

The ABH Diamond Lip Gloss in Honey provides users with that dazzling finish with a non-sticky texture. This luxe gloss adds a golden sheen that flatters every skin tone. It is perfect for your everyday glam as it brings shine without stickiness.

Key Features :

The gloss comes with that shimmer for a fuller-looking pout.

The gloss is known for its non-sticky feel and lightweight on lips.

This one is an Universal shade, goes with both warm and neutral tones.

It nourishes lips while adding shine and a hydrating finish.

The users can wear it alone or even a lipstick so it is layer-friendly as well.

The shimmer may feel slightly gritty for sensitive lips.

Maybelline’s Molten Gold Highlighter is popular for a reason—this high impact highlighter gives you that gold magic. It comes with that buttery texture that blends like a dream. It is Ideal for cheekbones, nose and collarbones—shine wherever the light hits.

Key Features :

It gives you that radiant glow with the bold pigment.

The texture is buttery soft and glides easily to your skin.

It can be used for multi-purpose - cheeks, nose, collarbones and lids.

The products last long and hold up for hours.

It is suitable for all tones - catering to all medium to deep skin tones.

May emphasize texture or large pores if not applied carefully.

The ABH Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick has a mousse-like formula glides on with ease and dries down to a soft matte finish on your lips. The nude hue flatters all skin tones making it ideal for everyday wear or elevated glam moments.

Key Features :

It has a velvet matte finish giving a soft-focus look.

The product feels light and whipped because of the mousse texture.

The lipstick gives a high pigment in a single swipe.

It is comfortable and easy to wear so the lips don't crack out.

It flattered almost all the skin tones effortlessly.

May need reapplication after meals due to the soft matte texture.

With the help of Maybelline's Molten Gold Highlighter, ABH Stick Blush, and Diamond Lip Gloss, you can effortlessly get glam thanks to their graceful and stunning radiance. They give both performance and elegance without becoming makeup professionals, whether you're off to college or a special occasion. It is suitable for everyone! Each product is efficient and reasonably priced and it gives your beauty routine a unique look. So why not use these glow-enhancers to give your makeup collection an update? These three things are a perfect example of simplicity when it comes to attaining a glowing appearance!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.