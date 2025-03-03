Glow Like Never Before: Best Face Moisturizers Available On Sale During Myntra Birthday Blast

Regardless of whether you require some serious hydration, repairing your skin barrier, or toning too, we have chosen four of the best face moisturizers just for you! Let's start discussing their benefits and reasons why they have to be incorporated into your skin care routine.

1. Lakme Glycolic Illuminate Day Creme With Glycolic Acid For Radiant & Even Tone Skin, 50g

Want that radiant, even-toned skin? Glycolic acid present in Lakme Glycolic Illuminate Day Creme possesses well-known abilities as an exfoliant and skin illuminator. The cream uses gentle techniques to eliminate expired skin cells while producing fresh, glowing skin. The moisturizer provides natural dewiness with skin texture enhancement for people seeking a beautiful bare-faced finish.

Key Features:

Glycolic Acid Infusion: Exfoliates and brightens dull skin.

Lightweight Formula: Penetrates quickly without the greasy sensation.

Even Skin Tone: Evens out pigmentation and dark spots.

Daily Hydration: Softens and maintains skin suppleness throughout the day.

Not for very sensitive skin since glycolic acid will bring about mild irritation.

2. Cetaphil Moisturising Cream for Face & Body with Niacinamide & Vitamin B5 (80 g)

Sensitive skin patients, along with dry skin patients, find Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream to be their salvation. This product with Niacinamide along with Vitamin B5 provides deep hydration while calming sensitive skin, making it suitable for individuals with sensitive skin types. According to dermatologists, this product was developed to manage both skin barrier repair and long-term hydration.

Key Features:

Deep Hydration: Long-lasting moisture for dry skin.

Niacinamide & Vitamin B5 soothe and strengthen the skin barrier.

Non-Greasy & Light: Can be used daily without clogging pores.

A good one for Face & Body: A convenient product for moisturizing the entire body.

May be a bit too rich for oily skin types.

3. DOT & KEY Barrier Repair Hydrating pH5.5 Face Cream with Ceramides & Hyaluronics, 100g

Dry skin types requiring maximum nourishment should look to DOT & KEY's Barrier Repair Hydrating Face Cream as their answer. The product contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid to recover your skin barrier, thus providing deep hydration while revitalizing your skin surface.

Key Features:

Barrier Repair Formula: Restores the skin's defense system.

It gives deep hydration to your skin.

pH 5.5 Balance: Balances the skin for its health and happiness.

Hyaluronic Acid: Provides deep hydration for a plumped, fresh appearance.

Not suitable for very oily skin due to its rich hydrating properties.

4. Reequil Unisex Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser For Normal To Dry Skin

For dry to normal skin, and for anyone who wants a moisturizer that will have a unisex scent, consider Reequil's Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser. It's ultra-light, highly hydrating texture restores the skin while locking in moisture, so it is ideal for daily use.

Key Features:

Ceramide-rich Formula: Fixes and fortifies the skin barrier.

Hyaluronic Acid Boost: Hydrates deeply and stops moisture loss.

Non-Comedogenic: Will not clog pores, so it's ideal for acne skin.

Best for Normal to Dry Skin: Softens skin, smooths, and keeps it healthy.

Won't be moisturizing enough for very dry winter skin types.

Your skin deserves the best in hydration, nutrition, and protection, and these four moisturizers are the crème de la crème of the line. From glow to hydration to skin barrier healing, there's a best fit for you among this group. And the cherry on the cake? Since the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is going on between March 1 and March 11, you can get a maximum of 60% off on beauty items! Don't miss this chance to purchase the finest skincare items at incredible rates.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.