Glow Like Never Before with Radiant Skincare Picks on Myntra

Face masks have become an essential part of modern skincare routines, offering targeted solutions for concerns like dullness, acne, oiliness, and uneven texture. Whether you're looking to refresh your skin, detoxify pores, or achieve a radiant glow, these formulations deliver noticeable results with consistent use. From cooling gels to exfoliating peels, each option caters to specific skin needs while promoting overall skin health. Explore these multi-benefit face masks and treat your skin to the care and attention it truly deserves.

Revive dull skin with the Foxtale Detan Skin Mask, formulated with lactic acid and Brazilian purple clay for gentle yet effective exfoliation. It helps to even skin tone and bring out a natural glow. Consider adding this to your weekly skincare ritual.

Key features

Lactic acid promotes mild exfoliation and skin clarity

Brazilian purple clay detoxifies and purifies pores

Leaves skin feeling soft and visibly brighter

Works well for most skin types

May feel slightly drying if overused

Refresh tired skin instantly with the Hyphen Ice Dunk Face Mask, designed to cool and energise with every application. A perfect pick-me-up for stressed or overheated skin. Try it for a quick dose of hydration and calm.

Key features

Cooling formula offers instant skin relief

Hydrating ingredients help reduce dryness and tightness

Lightweight texture feels soothing on application

Suitable for all skin types, especially in summer

Cooling sensation may not suit very sensitive skin

Combat breakouts and excess oil with the Dot & Key Anti-Acne Clay Mask, enriched with salicylic acid and green clay. It works deep within the pores to reduce blemishes and dark spots. A reliable choice for clearer, more balanced skin.

Key features

Salicylic acid targets active acne and clogged pores

Green clay absorbs oil and refines skin texture

Helps fade post-acne marks and spots

Balances sebum production without stripping moisture

Slight tingling may occur on initial use

Reveal brighter skin with the Plix Peeling Potion, a potent exfoliant powered by a blend of AHA, BHA, and PHA acids. It gently lifts dead skin cells for a smoother, radiant complexion. Add it to your nighttime routine for visible results.

Key features

Contains 25% AHA to improve skin texture and glow

2% BHA helps unclog pores and reduce acne

5% PHA provides gentle exfoliation with hydration

Suitable for experienced users of chemical exfoliants

May not be beginner-friendly for sensitive skin types

With the right face mask, you can transform your skincare game and address multiple concerns in just a few applications per week. Whether you prefer exfoliating acids, purifying clays, or soothing cooling effects, each formula works to enhance your skin's texture and clarity over time. These masks offer a convenient way to target specific issues like dark spots, excess oil, and dullness while adding a spa-like touch to your self-care routine. Choose the one that suits your skin type best and enjoy the benefits of a more balanced, radiant complexion.

