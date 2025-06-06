Glow, Nourish & Shine: Top 4 Lip Balms for Soft, Tinted, and Hydrated Lips

Seeking lip balms that not only moisturize but also give a hint of color and sun protection? Flipkart has a list of natural, moisturizing, and SPF-infused lip care products for you. From heavy moisturization, shiny color, to protection against UV rays, these top-selling lip balms have a solution to every lip issue. From nature's beetroot color to cherry-flavored hydration, these balms are ideal for your daily lip moisturizing needs. Buy now on Flipkart and treat your lips with the love they need.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Mamaearth Beetroot Lip Balm is a 100% natural one that leverages the power of beetroot along with beeswax to deliver a sheer light pink tint and keep your lips soft and hydrated.

Key Features:

Contains beetroot & beeswax

Gives a natural pink color

Toxin-free and 100% natural

Moisturizes dry, chapped lips

Convenient compact stick format applicator

Color is pale, therefore, it might not be seen when applied on pigmented lips.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

This Dot & Key Lip Plumping Mask is great for plumping lips at night. It's full of shea butter and cherry extract, so your lips will look fuller in a natural way and feel deeply moisturized.

Key Features:

Plumps lips naturally

Deeply hydrates overnight

Contains shea butter & cherry extract

Smoothes rough lip texture

Soft fruity fragrance

Needs constant use to achieve the plumping effect; not immediate.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

The. SUGAR POP Strawberry Lip Balm is a tasting balm colored with the added benefit of SPF protection. It's calming, perfumed, and makes your lips look healthy, rosy, and shiny.

Key Features:

Delicious. strawberry taste

SPF to protect your skin from the sun

Moisturizing formula for dry, chapped lips

Adds natural red color

Smooth. non-sticky formula

The color wears off within a short time and vanishes. Need to be. Applied throughout the day.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

If you’re out in the sun a lot, this Dot & Key Lip Balm with SPF 50 is your lip protector. It hydrates, repairs, and adds a soft cherry tint for everyday use.

Key Features:

Offers SPF 50 protection

The cherry crimson tint looks natural

Helps repair and hydrate dry lips

Lightweight and comfortable for daily use

Barrier-protecting formula

A little more expensive than other options in its category

Lip care is not simply moisturizing—it's element protection, natural color, and nourishment for your skin. Whether you're searching for the soft sheen of Mamaearth's beetroot balm, the nighttime hydration boost of Dot & Key, the fun SPF taste of SUGAR POP, or sun protection with color from Dot & Key Cherry Crimson, you'll find something here for you. Flipkart provides shopping for these lip balms quickly, easily, and affordably. So, wait no more. Soften, shine, and nourish your lips with these top-selling lip balms—your pout perfected starts now.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.