Glow On a Budget: 4 Loose Powders Under 1000 Bucks your Skin will be Grateful About

Get the flawless finish just without the burning hole in your pocket! These are the cheap loose powders below 1000 rupees that help in reducing the shininess, soften the appearance of pores and lock your make-up all day long. They are soft on the skin and their form is light so this makes them good in everyday use. You can use them whether you would like to have a matte varnish or a natural fresh. They are all affordable and can be found at Amazon to make your life a breeze of shopping at home. Let’s check them out!

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

This loose glamorous powder is made to use daily. It provides a vivid natural matte effect yet still making your skin breathe. The fabric is velvety and merges without any problems. It blends very well with the majority of the Indian skin color and so it can be an essential part of your make-up industry.

Key Features

Lightweight, silky texture

Natural matte finish

Great for setting makeup

Blurs pores and fine lines

Universal Ivory shade for most tones

Can feel slightly dry on very dehydrated skin types.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

This powder is your ally in case you get oily or your makeup is worn off by noon. It is non-shiny and not cakey. The powder is highly mixable and has an all-day smooth matte finish. It is perfect as a every day wear, particularly when hot and humid.

Key Features

Great oil absorption

Smooth, matte finish

Helps makeup last longer

Lightweight and breathable

Comes in multiple shade options

Packaging could be more travel-friendly; spills are possible if not stored upright.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

Looking for a radiant glow without shimmer? This powder gives you a soft focus finish that looks amazing in photos. It's perfect for evening events or festive wear. The Almond tone suits medium to deep complexions beautifully, adding warmth without dullness.

Key Features

Photo-ready smoothness

Subtle radiant finish

Almond shade warms the skin

Good for flash photography

Long-lasting hold

Can appear too warm on very fair skin.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

This mineral-based powder is a dream for oily and combination skin.It is light, non comedogenic and great to do touch ups on the move. This powder is perfect during humid weather since it does not clog your pores and leaves you fresh. Extra: It works also as a blotting powder

Key Features

100% mineral-based formula

Controls excess oil

No artificial fragrance

Safe for sensitive skin

Travel-size & refillable

May not offer enough setting power for long-wear makeup looks.

Whether you are after matte finish to a soft glow, you will find a loose powder here that suits yours. Be it oil control, photo-readiness or simply natural base that will make you fresher, all of these are available without the need to run empty your wallet. You don’t need a fortune to look flawless! From matte finishes to soft glows, there’s a loose powder here to match your needs. Whether you're after oil control, photo-readiness, or just a natural base that keeps you fresh, these options deliver without emptying your wallet. Bid adieu to dark circles, redness and spots! These concealers and color correctors below 500 are cheap! It is simple to apply, has good coverage, and is ideal to make flawless daily makeup with Amazon.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.