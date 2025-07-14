Glow on a Budget: 4 Must-Have Skincare Products Under ₹400

This simple 4-step skincare routine is designed for everyday use, using trusted, affordable products each under ₹400! Whether you are a student managing a tight budget, a beginner just stepping into skincare or someone looking to simplify their routine, these picks will cleanse, hydrate and protect your skin effectively. No confusing steps. Just four essential products: Cleanser, Toner, Moisturizer, and Sunscreen—each doing exactly what your skin needs, and nothing it doesn’t. Shop now!

Cetaphil's Hydrating Face Wash with Niacinamide & Vitamin B5 is made for those who want clean, soft, and hydrated skin without harsh effects. It is perfect for users having dry to normal skin.

Key Features :

It is infused with niacinamide which helps improve skin tone and soothes redness.

Vitamin B5 Enriched product supports skin repair and deep hydration.

The non-foaming cream texture cleanses without drying the skin.

The fragrance-free formula : reduces risk of irritation and allergic reactions.

It might not fully remove heavy or waterproof makeup.

Plum’s 3% Niacinamide Toner is a gentle yet effective daily essential that balances, soothes, and refines your skin—without the burn. Say goodbye to harsh toners that sting and strip because this alcohol-free formula works like a calm reset button.

Key Features :

3% Niacinamide has the power to minimize pores, improves skin texture and balances oil.

Alcohol-Free Formula leads to no dryness, irritation—just comfort.

Pore-Tightening Action – Helps refine enlarged pores over time.

The Hydrating Base gives a soft, dewy finish with every use.

Not Strong Enough for Severe Acne and hence might not show quick results on deep acne-prone skin.

Reequil's Unisex Moisturiser with Ceramides & Hyaluronic Acid is your daily defense against moisture loss. It is designed to restore and protect and it deeply hydrates while rebuilding the skin barrier.

Key Features :

Ceramide strengthens the skin’s natural barrier and prevents moisture loss.

Hyaluronic Acid provides intense, long-lasting hydration without greasiness.

It is a unisex & non-comedogenic product.

Soothes Sensitive Skin and calms redness & irritation.

The lightweight cream texture is easily absorbed

It is not a quick fix for severely damaged skin.

Dot & Key’s Vitamin C + E formula gives you broad-spectrum UV protection and a daily dose of radiance. With SPF 50 PA+++ and powerful antioxidants - it shields your skin from sun damage.

Key Features :

SPF 50 PA+++ Protection helps defends against UVA & UVB rays for daily sun safety.

It is enriched with Vitamin C & E which brightens skin and neutralizes free radicals.

It has a Water-Light Texture which absorbs quickly.

It leaves no white cast hence it blends seamlessly into all skin tones.

It doubles as a primer which smooths skin, making it makeup-ready.

The fragrance may not suit all.

From Cetaphil’s gentle hydrating cleanser to Plum’s alcohol-free niacinamide toner, each product in this routine is thoughtfully designed to nourish, protect and balance your skin. With powerhouse ingredients like niacinamide, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants - these skincare heroes offer hydration, barrier repair, brightening, and sun defense that too without compromising on quality or affordability. So ask yourself—why overpay when skincare that works is right within reach? Isn't it time to simplify your routine and still glow with confidence? As they say, “Glow begins the moment you decide to care for your skin”. Shop Now because Great skin doesn’t have to come at a great cost.

