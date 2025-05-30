Glow On a Budget: Top 4 Toners Under ₹299 on Myntra for Clear & Hydrated Skin
Discover 4 gentle yet effective toners under budget on Myntra! These toners hydrate, tighten pores, and refresh your skin—perfect for everyday use and glowing results without the high-end price tag.
Looking to level up your skincare routine without spending big? These under-budget toner picks from Myntra offer the perfect balance of hydration, gentle exfoliation, and skin-soothing benefits. Whether you’re battling dullness, clogged pores, or uneven texture, a good toner can be a total game-changer. From rose water to vitamin C, we’ve picked the best budget-friendly toners that deliver real results—no filters needed.
Plum: Bulgarian Valley Rose Water Spray Toner
If you love multi-purpose skincare, this rose water spray toner by Plum is a must-have. Made with handpicked Bulgarian roses, it’s hydrating, soothing, and smells like a walk through a rose garden.
Key Features:
- 100% Natural Rose Water: Gently tones and refreshes the skin.
- Alcohol-Free Formula: Perfect for all skin types, even sensitive.
- Spray Format: Easy application anytime, anywhere.
- Instant Hydration Boost: Great for dull or tired-looking skin.
- Fragrance may be strong for users sensitive to scents.
Ricekraft: Rice Water Toner
Inspired by ancient beauty secrets, the Ricekraft Rice Water Toner offers brightening and pore-minimizing effects. This toner is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, making it ideal for improving skin texture and tone.
Key Features:
- Rice Water-Based Formula: Brightens and evens out the skin.
- Minimizes Pores: Leaves skin looking smoother and more refined.
- Mild & Soothing: No harsh chemicals or alcohol.
- Boosts Natural Glow: Helps improve dull, tired skin over time.
- Texture may feel slightly sticky on very oily skin.
Pilgrim: 1% Vitamin C Kakadu Plum & Lime Pearl Toner
Power-packed with vitamin C, this Pilgrim toner helps revive dull skin and defend against environmental damage. It’s a perfect pick for those looking to brighten their complexion while fighting free radicals.
Key Features:
- 1% Vitamin C: Reduces dark spots and adds glow.
- Kakadu Plum Extract: Rich in antioxidants and nutrients.
- Tightens Pores & Tones Skin: Makes skin look youthful and refreshed.
- Free from Parabens & Sulphates: Clean and skin-safe formula.
- May cause slight tingling on sensitive skin during first use.
Himalaya: Refreshing & Clarifying Alcohol-Free Toner
Simple, effective, and affordable—this Himalaya toner is a go-to for all skin types. With ingredients like lentil extract and citrus lemon, it clarifies the skin without drying it out.
Key Features:
- Alcohol-Free Formula: Gentle and non-irritating for daily use.
- Fights Oiliness: Helps maintain a shine-free complexion.
- Natural Ingredients: Includes citrus lemon and lentil for a deep clean.
- Dermatologically Tested: Safe even for younger skin types.
- It may not show dramatic results on very textured skin.
Achieve That Clear, Fresh Glow—Without Breaking the Bank on Myntra!
Toners may seem like an extra step, but they make a big difference when it comes to smoother, clearer, and well-hydrated skin. Whether you want the hydration of rose water, the pore-refining benefits of rice, the glow of vitamin C, or the gentle cleanse of natural herbs, these under budget options on Myntra are perfect for every skincare goal and every skin type. Say goodbye to dullness and hello to radiance—with just a few spritzes or swipes a day.
