Glow & Protect: Top Sunscreens to Pick up during Myntra Birthday Blast Sale

The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is here from 1st to 11th March, offering up to 60% off on beauty & makeup products, including some of the best sunscreens in the market. If you’ve been waiting to stock up on your favorite SPF or try a new one, this is the perfect time.

1. Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ - 50 ml

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Lakme stands as a recognized brand that offers its customers great sunscreen tints that work well for regular usage. The sunscreen provides broad spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB UV rays. This tinted product seamlessly mixes with either your regular foundation or your moisturizer to deliver tender coverage that will normalize your complexion.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA+++ for ultimate protection against the sun

Tinted formula for better color tone

Light and oil-free texture

May not be ideal for very oily skin

It becomes slightly oily during hot, humid weather.

2. DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ (50g)

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Sunscreen is an antioxidant giant that not only guards your skin but also feeds it. It is a non-white cast broad-spectrum sunscreen, and thus it is an excellent choice for daily use. The sunscreen whitens your skin and keeps it moisturized.

Key Features:

Broad-spectrum protection of SPF 50 PA+++

Vitamin C & E nourished for radiant complexion

100% no white cast formula

Light, quick-absorbing

Could not be hydrating enough for extremely dry skin.

3. Minimalist SPF 50 PA++++ Multi Vitamin Sunscreen

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Minimalist is famous for science-formulated skincare, and so is this sunscreen! The highest protection against sun damage exists at the SPF 50 PA++++ level. The sunscreen contains vitamin additives, which help restore and repair the skin barrier's health, making it suitable for daily use.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA++++ for ultimate UV protection

Vitamin-enriched for skin feeding

Non-greasy, lightweight, and quickly absorbed

Compatible for all skin types, including sensitive skin

May be slightly drying on extremely dry skin, and additional moisturizer may be needed.

4. Deconstruct Fluid Brightening Sunscreen, 50g

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Deconstruct's Fluid Brightening Sunscreen is a groundbreaking formula that not only offers sun protection but also lightens the complexion in the long term. Being fluid in consistency, it glides easily and lies very lightly on the skin, so it is ideal for daily use.

Key Features:

SPF 50 with PA+++ for broad-spectrum protection

Light texture, fluid consistency for easy application

Helps brighten and even out the complexion

No heavy texture or greasy feel

May not provide sufficient moisturization for extremely dry skin.

Sunscreen is never an option in any skincare regimen, and the best one can prove to be lifesaving in staying healthy with a youthful complexion. Whether it's a tinted finish such as Lakme Sun Expert, a brightening finish such as DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Sunscreen, a moisturizing finish such as Minimalist SPF 50 PA++++, or a weightless finish such as Deconstruct Fluid Brightening Sunscreen, there's something for every individual. And the icing on the cake? During Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale from 1st to 11th March, you can get your hands on these must-have sunscreens at a discount of up to 60% on Beauty & Makeup products. Don't miss this golden opportunity to load up your skincare products at prices that cannot be matched.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.