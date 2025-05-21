Glow Smart: Best Body Sunscreens Under ₹399 You Need this Summer
Stay sun-safe and wallet-smart with our top sunscreen picks under ₹399. These lotions hydrate, protect, and glow without leaving a white cast—perfect for daily sun protection on a budget.
Desire radiant skin without draining your wallet? These sub ₹399 body sunscreens are your saviors this summer! Loaded with SPF, skin-friendly ingredients, and non-greasy formulation, these babies are a steal for your purse. From shopping to sun-tan days, these budget queens guard your skin like a pro. Enjoy top-notch sun protection, hydration, and radiance—without going overboard.
WishCare SPF50 Niacinamide Sunscreen Body Lotion – 200ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
WishCare offers a combination of skincare and sunscreen in its SPF50 Niacinamide Body Lotion. It prepares your skin to deal with UV rays, brightens the face, and provides deep hydration, so using it every day is perfect. It's no white cast and skin-helathy formula is just perfect for summer!
Key Features:
- SPF50 for efficient UVA/UVB protection
- Niacinamide is enhanced for brightening
- No white cast formula
- Lightweight, non-greasy
- Full-body use with a long-lasting 200ml size saves money
- Not water-resistant—must be reapplied after sweating.
Plum BodyLovin' Lilly Miss Sunshine SPF35 PA+++ – 200ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
This happy sunny day choice by Plum provides you with SPF35 along with the sweet floral scent of Lilly. You can wear this light, non-oily lotion every day and it feels just like a bit of sunshine. Keeps your skin moisturized and protected from hurtful rays from the sun.
Key Features:
- SPF35 with PA+++ broad spectrum
- Floral fragrance makes skin smell gorgeous
- Non-sticky and moisturizing
- Easy everyday use on all skin types
- 200ml size at value
- May require frequent reapplication during intense outdoor sun activities.
The Love Co Coco Shea Sunscreen Body Lotion – 100ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
The Love Co Sunscreen Lotion Coco Shea has deep hydration and SPF, combined with shea butter. The deep texture will soften into skin, in protection and softness. Good to dry up skin, a light bottle with a lavish feel, it holds in everyday protection.
Key Features
- SPF infused in everyday protection
- Shea butter intensely moisturizes skin
- No white cast
- Velvety, creamy finish
- Only 100ml—will last quicker for heavy users.
Aravi Organic Oil-Free SPF50 Sunscreen Lotion – 200ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
Aravi Organic offers an oil-free sun lotion containing SPF50 and PA+++ for oily or acne skin. With a light texture, it provides a non-greasy feel along with day-long comfort and a fresh finish. Obtain strong sun protection without overspending or stripping your skin of its defense layer.
Key Features:
- Oil-free formula for a non-greasy feel
- SPF50 PA+++ extra protection
- Gentle, calming on skin
- Calming and soothing on the skin
- Large size, low price—great for daily use
- May require moisturizer layering when dry.
You don't have to spend a fortune on sun protection. Such sunscreens priced under ₹399 are the best proof that you can pamper your skin and glow like a supermodel without spending too much money. From hardcore hydrating to oil-free, every product has exclusive advantages with SPF protection on par with high-end products. Fragrance, no white cast, or sensitive ingredients—someone's got a value-for-money choice. Wait, not for sun damage—begin your value skincare habit today. Sunscreens for less than ₹399 are not only affordable—they're savvy picks for everyday skin protection, covering you at a bargain price and shining brightly.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.