Glow Smart: Best Body Sunscreens Under ₹399 You Need this Summer

Desire radiant skin without draining your wallet? These sub ₹399 body sunscreens are your saviors this summer! Loaded with SPF, skin-friendly ingredients, and non-greasy formulation, these babies are a steal for your purse. From shopping to sun-tan days, these budget queens guard your skin like a pro. Enjoy top-notch sun protection, hydration, and radiance—without going overboard.

WishCare offers a combination of skincare and sunscreen in its SPF50 Niacinamide Body Lotion. It prepares your skin to deal with UV rays, brightens the face, and provides deep hydration, so using it every day is perfect. It's no white cast and skin-helathy formula is just perfect for summer!

Key Features:

SPF50 for efficient UVA/UVB protection

Niacinamide is enhanced for brightening

No white cast formula

Lightweight, non-greasy

Full-body use with a long-lasting 200ml size saves money

Not water-resistant—must be reapplied after sweating.

This happy sunny day choice by Plum provides you with SPF35 along with the sweet floral scent of Lilly. You can wear this light, non-oily lotion every day and it feels just like a bit of sunshine. Keeps your skin moisturized and protected from hurtful rays from the sun.

Key Features:

SPF35 with PA+++ broad spectrum

Floral fragrance makes skin smell gorgeous

Non-sticky and moisturizing

Easy everyday use on all skin types

200ml size at value

May require frequent reapplication during intense outdoor sun activities.

The Love Co Sunscreen Lotion Coco Shea has deep hydration and SPF, combined with shea butter. The deep texture will soften into skin, in protection and softness. Good to dry up skin, a light bottle with a lavish feel, it holds in everyday protection.

Key Features

SPF infused in everyday protection

Shea butter intensely moisturizes skin

No white cast

Velvety, creamy finish

Only 100ml—will last quicker for heavy users.

Aravi Organic offers an oil-free sun lotion containing SPF50 and PA+++ for oily or acne skin. With a light texture, it provides a non-greasy feel along with day-long comfort and a fresh finish. Obtain strong sun protection without overspending or stripping your skin of its defense layer.

Key Features:

Oil-free formula for a non-greasy feel

SPF50 PA+++ extra protection

Gentle, calming on skin

Calming and soothing on the skin

Large size, low price—great for daily use

May require moisturizer layering when dry.

You don't have to spend a fortune on sun protection. Such sunscreens priced under ₹399 are the best proof that you can pamper your skin and glow like a supermodel without spending too much money. From hardcore hydrating to oil-free, every product has exclusive advantages with SPF protection on par with high-end products. Fragrance, no white cast, or sensitive ingredients—someone's got a value-for-money choice. Wait, not for sun damage—begin your value skincare habit today. Sunscreens for less than ₹399 are not only affordable—they're savvy picks for everyday skin protection, covering you at a bargain price and shining brightly.

