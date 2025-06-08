Glow Up! Best 4 Face Washes to Shop in Myntra’s End of Reason Sale

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale is being held from May 31 to June 12, so now is the ideal time to get new skincare products. Are you looking for face washes that are gentle, clean, and care for your skin’s well-being? In that case, the list below is for you. From hydrating ceramides to anti-pimple neem and rice water glow – these formulas cater to all skin types and budgets. Grab them now while discounts last!

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This face wash contains probiotics and 5 ceramides, which makes it the right choice for those with dry or sensitive skin. It helps protect your skin and also keeps your face clean and soft. Because it has a pH level of 5.5, it keeps your skin moist and well-fed.

Key Features:

With 5 essential ceramides for barrier repair

pH-balanced formula suitable for sensitive skin

Sulfate and paraben-free, certified clean skincare

Enriched with probiotics for healthy skin

Leaves skin soft and full, not tight

May be too weak to remove heavy makeup or sunblock residue.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Lumi-Smooth face wash is the right choice for people who have acne or skin that looks dull. Both salicylic and lactic acids are present in AHAs, so your pores are cleared and your skin will start to glow naturally.

Key Features:

2% AHA combination for light exfoliation

Dull skin lightened with everyday use

Light gel texture easily lathers

Excellent for AM/PM daily use

May leave dryness on dry or sensitive skin types.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This face wash from Himalaya makes your skin feel fresh by using neem and turmeric. Oil-based cleansers are perfect for people with extra sebum, acne, or oily skin since they help treat spots and clean the pores. The natural blend in the soap removes all dirt from your skin yet keeps it from becoming too dry.

Key Features:

Enriched with turmeric and neem for antibacterial treatment

Controls pimples and oiliness

All skin types are appropriate

Soap-free and gently foaming

Herbal product in popular demand

It may perhaps lack enough moisturizing power for dry winter skin.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Mamaearth's soothing face wash is made up of niacinamide and rice water, which are world-famous for their brightening and smoothing properties. Suitable for achieving glass skin after every use, it contains no harmful chemicals.

Key Features

Infused with rice water for hydration and shine

Niacinamide smooths complexion

Safe for daily use on normal to combination skin

Paraben-free, sulfate-free, and artificial dye-free

Leaves skin clean, soft, and fresh

Not recommended for deeply cleansing very oily or acne skin.

Good skin starts with a good cleanser – and with the current Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) being the best time to pick up your favorite face wash, now is the time to stock up! Want a barrier-repairing cleanse like Dot & Key, Lakme AHA+ glow, herbal pimple control by Himalaya, or glass-skin glow with Mamaearth Rice Wash, both will surely treat you to fantastic benefits!. With huge markdowns, it's the ideal time to stock up and change up your skincare game. Don't miss out – your wallet (and skin) will appreciate it.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.