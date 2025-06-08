Glow Up! Best 4 Face Washes to Shop in Myntra’s End of Reason Sale
From gentle ceramides to glow-boosting salicylic acid and neem power, these four face washes offer clean, clear, and soft skin. Perfect for every skin type – and now on sale at Myntra!
Myntra’s End of Reason Sale is being held from May 31 to June 12, so now is the ideal time to get new skincare products. Are you looking for face washes that are gentle, clean, and care for your skin’s well-being? In that case, the list below is for you. From hydrating ceramides to anti-pimple neem and rice water glow – these formulas cater to all skin types and budgets. Grab them now while discounts last!
DOT & KEY Barrier Repair Hydrating Gentle Face Wash – 100ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
This face wash contains probiotics and 5 ceramides, which makes it the right choice for those with dry or sensitive skin. It helps protect your skin and also keeps your face clean and soft. Because it has a pH level of 5.5, it keeps your skin moist and well-fed.
Key Features:
- With 5 essential ceramides for barrier repair
- pH-balanced formula suitable for sensitive skin
- Sulfate and paraben-free, certified clean skincare
- Enriched with probiotics for healthy skin
- Leaves skin soft and full, not tight
- May be too weak to remove heavy makeup or sunblock residue.
Lakme Lumi-Smooth AHA+ Facewash – 100g
Image Source- Myntra.com
Lumi-Smooth face wash is the right choice for people who have acne or skin that looks dull. Both salicylic and lactic acids are present in AHAs, so your pores are cleared and your skin will start to glow naturally.
Key Features:
- 2% AHA combination for light exfoliation
- Dull skin lightened with everyday use
- Light gel texture easily lathers
- Excellent for AM/PM daily use
- May leave dryness on dry or sensitive skin types.
Himalaya Neem Face Wash – 400ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
This face wash from Himalaya makes your skin feel fresh by using neem and turmeric. Oil-based cleansers are perfect for people with extra sebum, acne, or oily skin since they help treat spots and clean the pores. The natural blend in the soap removes all dirt from your skin yet keeps it from becoming too dry.
Key Features:
- Enriched with turmeric and neem for antibacterial treatment
- Controls pimples and oiliness
- All skin types are appropriate
- Soap-free and gently foaming
- Herbal product in popular demand
- It may perhaps lack enough moisturizing power for dry winter skin.
Mamaearth Rice Face Wash – 100ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
Mamaearth's soothing face wash is made up of niacinamide and rice water, which are world-famous for their brightening and smoothing properties. Suitable for achieving glass skin after every use, it contains no harmful chemicals.
Key Features
- Infused with rice water for hydration and shine
- Niacinamide smooths complexion
- Safe for daily use on normal to combination skin
- Paraben-free, sulfate-free, and artificial dye-free
- Leaves skin clean, soft, and fresh
- Not recommended for deeply cleansing very oily or acne skin.
Good skin starts with a good cleanser – and with the current Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) being the best time to pick up your favorite face wash, now is the time to stock up! Want a barrier-repairing cleanse like Dot & Key, Lakme AHA+ glow, herbal pimple control by Himalaya, or glass-skin glow with Mamaearth Rice Wash, both will surely treat you to fantastic benefits!. With huge markdowns, it's the ideal time to stock up and change up your skincare game. Don't miss out – your wallet (and skin) will appreciate it.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.