Glow-Up on a Budget: Your Guide to a Perfect Makeup that Won’t Break Your Bank

Looking flawless doesn't have to cost an elephant. Are you also someone looking for the best makeup products that fit your wallet? Get your hands on budget friendly beauty essentials, be it a gloss, a concealer, a foundation or a mascara. Whether you are a college student or a makeup beginner, everyone deserves a glam up, but not at the cost of breaking your banks. Ready to upgrade your makeup game? Let’s dive in.

Maybelline’s Fit Me foundation prevents the skin from getting oily with a full coverage matte base. It further helps in achieving poreless skin for a smooth base.

Key Features:-

It provides 16 hours of oil control.

It includes SPF 22 PA++

It provides a lightweight natural matte base.

It is non-comedogenic and doesn’t clog your pores

However, it is not suitable for dry skin.

LOreal Infallible concealer is a full coverage concealer that will make your under eyes bright. It has a long wear formula that doesn’t settle under eyes.

Key Features:-

It has a creamy texture that is heavy on the skin.

It has a matte finish.

It doesn’t crease under your eyes.

It has an XL applicator for targetted or all over use.

It is wearable for up to 24 hours.

However, it has a limited shade range that doesn’t match well with certain skin tones.

The Faces Canada Compact Powder is a weightless matte compact powder that makes sure that your makeup remains in place. It helps you achieve the non oily matte look for a perfect glam.

Key Features:-

It blends out effortlessly and evens out complexion.

It is comfortable on the skin and feels very lightweight.

It is enriched with Vitamin E and Shea Butter that moisturizes and ensures smooth skin.

It has SPF 20 for sun protection.

It is suitable for all skin types.

But it has a limited shade range which may not be suitable for all skin tones.

This Water-Gel Lip and Cheek Tint is a 2 in 1 product that acts as a lip tint as well as a cheek tint. This lip and cheek tint can be your affordable dupe for Benetint that gives you a very natural looking flush and glow.

Key Features:-

It is quite pigmented.

It provides a glow along with natural looking rosy cheeks.

It moistures the lips due to its water gel based formula.

It is fragrance-free and is suitable for all skin types.

However, it turns out to be a little patchy while applying.

Here are some of the basic and essential makeup products that every makeup enthusiast must have. Fun-fact, all these products don’t require you to tear up your wallets. Whether it is a full coverage matte foundation, a creamy concealer, a weightless compact powder, a waterproof mascara or a pigmented lip and cheek tint. Grab these items on Myntra and start your beautiful journey for a better glam at the best price.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.