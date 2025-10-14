Glow Up This Diwali: Top Highlighters on Sale

Whether you're looking for a cream-based formula, a powder compact, or a liquid glow enhancer, we’ve got something to suit every skin type and style. Designed to illuminate your cheekbones, brow bones, and collarbones, these highlighters are a must-have for glowing through the Diwali celebrations.

The Maliao Insta Glow Shine Shot Stick is a handy cream-based highlighter designed for quick, radiant touch-ups. With a smooth, blendable texture, it adds a luminous glow to cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of the nose. Its compact stick form makes it perfect for on-the-go use during festive events like Diwali.

Key Features:

Creamy texture for easy blending

Stick format for mess-free application

Gives a soft, dewy finish

Travel-friendly and beginner-friendly

Suitable for all skin types

May not last long on oily skin

Slightly sheer — not ideal for intense glow lovers

Can melt in hot climates if not stored properly

The Fashion Colour Platinum Glow Liquid Highlighter offers a radiant, buildable shimmer that can be mixed with foundation or used alone. Its liquid formula glides smoothly over the skin, giving a reflective, luminous finish perfect for festive occasions.

Key Features:

Liquid texture with a high-shine finish

Buildable glow – from subtle to intense

Can be mixed with base products or used standalone

Lightweight formula

Great for strobing and dewy looks

Needs precise blending to avoid patchiness

Not transfer-proof

Glass dropper packaging can be fragile

Lakmé’s MultiSlayer Highlighter Stick is a multi-use product that sculpts, lifts, and highlights in one swipe. Its creamy consistency blends effortlessly into the skin, delivering a radiant finish without being greasy — ideal for festive looks and daily glam.

Key Features:

Multi-use: highlight, contour, and lift

Stick design for easy, targeted application

Lightweight, non-greasy finish

Suitable for quick touch-ups

Works well on Indian skin tones

Slight shimmer fallout with heavy application

May require setting spray to stay longer

Limited shades available

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Highlighter offers a luxurious, soft-focus glow with a refined finish. Its silky cream formula melts into the skin, giving a natural, radiant sheen. With a high-end blendability and long wear, it's perfect for those seeking a premium highlight this Diwali.

Key Features:

High-performance cream-to-skin formula

Smooth, silky texture for seamless blending

Delivers a soft, buildable glow

Long-lasting wear and lightweight feel

Sleek, high-quality packaging

Premium price point

May be too subtle for fans of blinding highlights

Less accessible in local markets

This Diwali, light up more than just diyas — let your face shine with the perfect highlight. With premium formulas that blend effortlessly and last for hours, our highlighters are your go-to beauty essential for every celebration, selfie, and night out. And with the Diwali sale live now, it’s the perfect time to stock up on your glow goals at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss out — shop now and sparkle brighter this festive season!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.