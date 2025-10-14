Glow Up This Diwali: Top Highlighters on Sale
Get your Diwali glow on with our stunning range of highlighters — now available at exciting festive discounts! From subtle shimmer to blinding brilliance, our highlighters are perfect for adding that radiant finish to your festive makeup looks.
Whether you're looking for a cream-based formula, a powder compact, or a liquid glow enhancer, we’ve got something to suit every skin type and style. Designed to illuminate your cheekbones, brow bones, and collarbones, these highlighters are a must-have for glowing through the Diwali celebrations.
1. Maliao Insta Glow Shine Shot Highlighting Stick
Image Source: Myntra
The Maliao Insta Glow Shine Shot Stick is a handy cream-based highlighter designed for quick, radiant touch-ups. With a smooth, blendable texture, it adds a luminous glow to cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of the nose. Its compact stick form makes it perfect for on-the-go use during festive events like Diwali.
Key Features:
- Creamy texture for easy blending
- Stick format for mess-free application
- Gives a soft, dewy finish
- Travel-friendly and beginner-friendly
- Suitable for all skin types
- May not last long on oily skin
- Slightly sheer — not ideal for intense glow lovers
- Can melt in hot climates if not stored properly
2. Fashion Colour Platinum Glow Shine Liquid Highlighter
Image Source: Myntra
The Fashion Colour Platinum Glow Liquid Highlighter offers a radiant, buildable shimmer that can be mixed with foundation or used alone. Its liquid formula glides smoothly over the skin, giving a reflective, luminous finish perfect for festive occasions.
Key Features:
- Liquid texture with a high-shine finish
- Buildable glow – from subtle to intense
- Can be mixed with base products or used standalone
- Lightweight formula
- Great for strobing and dewy looks
- Needs precise blending to avoid patchiness
- Not transfer-proof
- Glass dropper packaging can be fragile
3. Lakmé On The Go Facelift MultiSlayer Highlighter Stick
Image Source: Myntra
Lakmé’s MultiSlayer Highlighter Stick is a multi-use product that sculpts, lifts, and highlights in one swipe. Its creamy consistency blends effortlessly into the skin, delivering a radiant finish without being greasy — ideal for festive looks and daily glam.
Key Features:
- Multi-use: highlight, contour, and lift
- Stick design for easy, targeted application
- Lightweight, non-greasy finish
- Suitable for quick touch-ups
- Works well on Indian skin tones
- Slight shimmer fallout with heavy application
- May require setting spray to stay longer
- Limited shades available
4. ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Stick Highlighter
Image Source: Myntra
The Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Highlighter offers a luxurious, soft-focus glow with a refined finish. Its silky cream formula melts into the skin, giving a natural, radiant sheen. With a high-end blendability and long wear, it's perfect for those seeking a premium highlight this Diwali.
Key Features:
- High-performance cream-to-skin formula
- Smooth, silky texture for seamless blending
- Delivers a soft, buildable glow
- Long-lasting wear and lightweight feel
- Sleek, high-quality packaging
- Premium price point
- May be too subtle for fans of blinding highlights
- Less accessible in local markets
This Diwali, light up more than just diyas — let your face shine with the perfect highlight. With premium formulas that blend effortlessly and last for hours, our highlighters are your go-to beauty essential for every celebration, selfie, and night out. And with the Diwali sale live now, it’s the perfect time to stock up on your glow goals at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss out — shop now and sparkle brighter this festive season!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
