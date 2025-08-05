Glow Up Your Gaze: 4 Eyeshadow Palettes on Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale

Myntra Right to Fashion Sale is LIVE now, 31st July 2025, and it is raining beauty deals! When you have a dire need to upgrade your makeup kit and your palette needs some glam, there is no better time than this to get yourself amazing eyeshadow palettes at an unbelievable rate. Are you new to makeup or a professional? There is no doubt these 4 gorgeous standout eyeshadow choices will fill in the gaps between subtle daytime glamour or even sexy night eyes. It is all about high pigmentation, easy-blending, and travel-friendly, all of which are poised to kill your look.

The Luxe Shadow Palette from Makeup Revolution is a product of sophistication and coolness combined. This palette with its 18 rich colors in mattes, shimmers, and pressed glitters is blendable and buildable in a candy floss fashion.

Key Features:

18 versatile shades with matte, shimmer, and glitter textures

Strong color payoff with minimal fallout

Luxurious packaging with a full-size mirror

Long-lasting formula that doesn’t crease

Ideal for both beginners and pros

Slightly bulky for compact travel makeup kits.

Rooftop Bronze Palette by Maybelline is any luxury in miniature. This mini palette consists of 6 golden-bronze shades with which you can add a sheen to your lids with almost no effort. It is ideal to run last-minute glam or something simply noob to put in the tiniest of clutches.

Key Features:

6 highly blendable warm-toned shades

Perfect for bronzy glam and smokey eyes

Pocket-friendly and ideal for travel

Easily buildable pigment, great for daily wear

From a globally trusted brand

Limited color variety; best for specific bronzed looks only.

The 36 Color Palette of IMAGIC Professional is a festival of severe and vivid colors to enjoy to experimenters. Whether you want to wear it every day or are ready to let your party hats out on the dance floor all night in pinks, greens, and glows, it is your do-it-all shop to be all that you imagined to be.

Key Features:

36 richly pigmented shades in one palette

The softness and smoothness of texture with a low amount of chalkiness

A combination of mattes, metal, and satin included

Perfect for a theme party, shoot, or dramatic attire

Budget-friendly for the variety offered

No built-in mirror is included in the palette.

Mystic Glam Palette offered by Swiss Beauty suits those who like the soft glam with a twist. On its own merits, it is a palette that can transition both from day to night with a swipe, with its pastel shades, earthy neutrals, and glittery choices.

Key Features:

18 flattering shades that suit all skin tones

Smooth formula that blends like a dream

Eye-catching, sleek packaging

Perfect for both soft glam and festive looks

Long-lasting wear with minimal touch-ups

Touchless color on some of the more blinding matte colors.

Are you making an everyday eye makeup routine, or do you want to experiment on those days that you want to splash out a bit of color? These eyeshadow palettes will work with any mood. Whether it is the Maybelline skin care mini set, the IMAGIC colorful pro pack, Swiss beauty soft glam, or the luxurious palette of Makeup Revolution, your beauty kit will not regret it. And seeing as the Right to Fashion Sale at Myntra is currently on, it is the best time to stock up. Get your preferred palette before they go away.

