Glow Up Your Skin: The Benefits of Body Scrubs + Myntra End of Reason Sale Deals

During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June), you can grab top-quality body scrubs from trusted brands at amazing discounts. This is the perfect time to upgrade your skincare routine, boost radiance, and indulge in some self-care—all while saving big. Don’t miss out on these refreshing deals!

Image ource: Myntra.com



Order Now

Wild Oak Himalayan Salt Body Scrub is crafted with pure Himalayan pink salt, known for its rich mineral content and natural exfoliating properties. It gently removes dead skin cells to reveal smoother, refreshed skin. The minerals in the salt help detoxify and improve skin circulation, promoting a healthy glow. Enriched with nourishing oils, this scrub hydrates and softens skin, making it suitable for regular use on all skin types.

Key Features:

Mineral-rich Himalayan pink salt for deep, effective exfoliation

Detoxifies skin and improves blood circulation

Gently removes dead skin cells without irritation

Enriched with natural oils for hydration and softness

Suitable for all skin types, especially normal to oily skin

Cons:

Texture may be too abrasive for sensitive or very dry skin

Salt can potentially dry out skin if not followed by moisturizer

Not recommended for use on broken or irritated skin

Image ource: Myntra.com



Order Now

Old School’s Hand-Ground Tamarind & Mint Body Polisher uses traditional, hand-ground tamarind combined with refreshing mint to exfoliate and brighten the skin. Tamarind’s mild natural acids help remove dead cells and even out skin tone, while mint provides a cooling, invigorating effect. The unique texture from hand grinding ensures effective yet gentle polishing, perfect for those wanting a fresh, natural exfoliation experience.

Key Features:

Hand-ground tamarind for gentle exfoliation and natural brightening

Cooling and refreshing sensation from mint

Improves skin texture and reduces dullness

Artisanal, traditional preparation method

Suitable for normal to combination skin types

Cons:

Tamarind acidity may irritate very sensitive skin

Mint can cause tingling or mild irritation for some users

Does not provide intense moisturization; a separate moisturizer is recommended

Image ource: Myntra.com



Order Now

Coco Crush Coco Rose Skin Brightening Scrub is a luxurious blend that exfoliates, nourishes, and brightens the skin. Combining coconut oil’s deep moisturizing properties with gentle rose petals and sugar crystals, it smooths the skin and enhances radiance. The subtle rose fragrance adds a soothing touch, while coconut oil leaves skin soft and hydrated. Ideal for those seeking a gentle, brightening scrub with natural ingredients.

Key Features:

Deeply moisturizing coconut oil

Gentle exfoliation from sugar crystals and rose petals

Brightens dull and uneven skin tone

Leaves skin soft, smooth, and hydrated

Suitable for dry, normal, and sensitive skin types

Cons:

Rich texture may not suit oily or acne-prone skin

Fragrance might be overpowering for sensitive users

Pricier than some basic scrubs due to premium ingredients

Image ource: Myntra.com



Order Now

Cuccio Vanilla Bean & Sugar Butter & Scrub combines fine sugar granules with nourishing butters and the comforting aroma of vanilla bean. It gently exfoliates dead skin while deeply moisturizing, making it excellent for dry or rough areas like elbows and knees. The warm vanilla scent offers a soothing sensory experience, turning skincare into a pampering ritual. Ideal for those wanting exfoliation plus rich hydration.

Key Features:

Fine sugar granules for gentle exfoliation

Natural butters provide intense hydration and softness

Warm vanilla bean scent creates a comforting aroma

Great for dry, rough, or flaky skin areas

Leaves skin feeling silky smooth and nourished

Cons:

May leave a slightly oily or buttery residue

Sweet vanilla scent might be too strong for some

Not ideal for oily or acne-prone skin due to rich moisturizing ingredients

Body scrubs are a great addition to your skincare routine, helping to exfoliate dead skin and reveal a radiant, smooth glow. With regular use, they improve skin texture and boost circulation, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. And there’s no better time to stock up on your favorite body scrubs than during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, where you can grab top-quality skincare products at amazing discounts. Treat your skin and save big—your glow deserves it!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.