MAKEUP GUIDE

Golden Hour Glam: Best Products for a Perfect Makeup Look

Want that perfect balance of dewy skin, bronzed rosy cheeks and soft highlights that mimics a day spent in summer? Worry not! You too can achieve the effortless radiant golden hour glam look.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 02:58 AM IST
Golden Hour Glam: Best Products for a Perfect Makeup Look

From fair tones or deeper complexions, there is something undeniably magical about the sunlit glowy makeup look. This trend of sun-kissed makeup looks celebrates natural beauty by enhancing your natural features and giving it a fresh glow that resembles a fresh-from-vacation look. Shop these products on Amazon at an economical price to enhance your features and to keep up with the trend.

Dot & Key Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ Pa++++

Dot & Key’s Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen is your best friend for a dewy, radiant and protected skin. The sunscreen is tinted which is perfect to provide that sheer glow, apt for a sunkissed look.

Key Features:-

  • SPF 50+ PA++++ – Offers high broad-spectrum protection from UVA & UVB rays.
  • It evens out skin tone with a light, buildable tint.
  • The tint is Water & Sweat Resistant.
  • It gives skin a radiant, healthy glow without white cast.
  • However, it has a limited shade range that may not suit deeper skin tones.

 

Gush 2 in 1 Play Tint 

This Play Tint is a multi-use product designed for effortless, natural color on your lips, cheeks, and eyes. It hydrates and nourishes your skin while providing a dewy sunkissed-like look.

Key Features:-

  • As a Multi-Use Formula, it works seamlessly on lips, cheeks, and eyelids.
  • It delivers a soft, natural glow without looking patchy.
  • The tint is infused with hyaluronic acid for a balm-like texture.
  • It is Easy to Blend due to its creamy texture.
  • However, it Fades quicker on oily skin.

 

MARS Glowzilla 6 Colour Highlighter Palette

This is a 6-shade palette from MARS that delivers highly pigmented highlighters and blush toppers in a single compact. This lightweight powder formula makes dazzling easy and long-lasting.

Key Features:-

  • These shades of Higlighter are highly pigmented.
  • It has a smooth texture that blends seamlessly across skin.
  • Creates a radiant, glass-like shine that gives a dewy-sunkissed look.
  • It has multi-use shades and works as highlighter, blush topper, or eyeshadow.
  • However, it can appear patchy on oily skin.

Now you can channel that breezy, sun-kissed vibe all year round using these three products on Amazon. Achieving the perfect sunkissed makeup look is all about enhancing your natural radiance with a touch of glow, warmth, and hydration. These products are all you need this summer to mimic a day spent at the beach with that flushed glow. Whether it is a tinted sunscreen, a multi-use tint for that flushed-from-within glow, or a radiant highlighter that catches the light just right, these products bring together ease, skincare and dewy finish in one.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

