Grab a Nail Polish at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Nail polish is a simple yet impactful way to express your style. Whether you're into glossy nudes, bold reds, or trendy pastels, there's a shade for every mood and occasion. During the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June, stock up on high-quality nail lacquers that offer smooth application and long-lasting wear. Add a pop of colour to your look with cruelty-free, chip-resistant formulas.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elle 18’s Nail Pops range delivers playful, high-shine color at an affordable price point. Shade 160 is a bright, glossy hue that adds instant vibrancy to nails. Its travel-friendly bottle and fast-drying formula make it ideal for students, working professionals, or anyone who loves quick DIY manicures with bold results.

Key features:

Vibrant, youthful shade with a glossy finish

Quick-drying formula perfect for on-the-go use

Affordable and easy to reapply for upkeep

Sleek brush offers smooth, even application

Smaller bottle size runs out quicker with regular use

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Lakme’s Glitterati Nail Paint brings sparkle to your fingertips with a refined touch. Designed for festive looks and night-outs, this polish combines high-shine glitter with a long-wearing base. The smooth consistency helps prevent clumps while building dramatic shine, making it perfect for accent nails or full-glam manis.

Key features:

Ultra-sparkly glitter finish for festive occasions

Glides evenly for a polished, shimmer-rich look

Lasts longer with a top coat, resists dulling

Enhances both natural and artificial nails

Multiple coats required for intense sparkle payoff

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Revlon’s Cherry Berry is a versatile berry-red enamel that pairs well with both western and ethnic wear. Its strong pigmentation gives near-opaque coverage in a single coat, while the chip-resistant, fast-drying formula keeps nails looking polished for days. The professional-quality applicator ensures precise edges and no mess.

Key features:

Bold cherry tone with smooth, glossy texture

High pigment gives full coverage in fewer coats

Resistant to everyday chipping and fading

Wide brush tip ensures clean and neat edges

Slightly thicker consistency may need careful layering

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Swiss Beauty’s Color Splash Nail Polish in Shade 27 brings together vibrancy, staying power, and value. It’s ideal for fashion lovers who change their nail look frequently. The rich color payoff, combined with a sleek finish and quick-dry performance, makes it perfect for quick updates or casual everyday wear.

Key features:

Smooth, vivid color that dries within minutes

Budget-friendly with a stylish, salon-like effect

Consistent formula allows even one-coat use

Works well with both matte and glossy top coats

Color shade names or numbers may be unclear on label

From classic elegance to playful experimentation, nail polish is the finishing touch that completes your beauty routine. Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) features a curated selection of nail polishes in every finish—glossy, matte, glitter, and more. Find the perfect formula for salon-like nails at home. Whether for daily wear or festive flair, there’s a shade for every style.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.