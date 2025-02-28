Grab these Best Smudge-Proof Kajals from the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale

Selecting the correct kajal pencil creates an essential distinction because it enables your eyes to appear defined and strong while expressing themselves successfully. A good kajal pencil serves as an absolute necessity for every make-up kit since it enables users to achieve perfect smoky eyes and precise winged lines, along with extended-lasting dramatic black liners. The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale brings customers the most attractive prices on leading Kajal brands, consisting of Renee and Maybellin, alongside Plum and Colorbar. Let's take a look at their specs so you can choose the best one for your stunning eye makeup.

1. Renee Midnight Kohl Kajal Pencil – 1.5g (Black)

Renee's Midnight Kohl Kajal presents a black kohl eye pencil with a smooth, creamy texture that applies effortlessly. This product has smooth application, which positions it perfectly for drawing sharp lines or applying soft smudged effects on your eyes.

Key Features:

Highly Pigmented: Deep, rich black color for dramatic eyes.

Smooth & Creamy Texture: Glides on easily without pulling.

Long-Lasting Formula: Stays long-lasting strong for hours.

Multipurpose Use: Can be used as kajal and eyeliner.

Minimal smudges in very wet weather conditions.

2. Maybelline New York Smudge-Proof Colossal Kajal with Aloe Vera – 0.35g (Deep Black)

One of India's most reliable kajals, Maybelline Colossal Kajal is Aloe vera-infused to make your eyes feel at ease and safe. It delivers a deep black finish with 16-hour smudge-proof wear.

Key Features:

Intense Deep Black Color: Provides an intense, long-lasting effect.

16-Hour Smudge-Proof Formula: Long-lasting.

Aloe Vera Enriched: Moisturizes and calms the eyes.

Ideal for Everyday Use: Easy to apply and easy to remove.

Requires multiple swipes for super-dark pigmentation.

3. Plum NaturStudio All-Day-Wear Water & Smudge-Proof Intense Matte Black Kajal Pencil

Plum's NaturStudio Kajal serves as an excellent choice for people looking for vegan kajal that features cruelty-free production and contains no toxic ingredients. This kajal product delivers a bright matte black color that stays throughout the entire day.

Key Features:

100% Vegan & Cruelty-Free: No toxic chemicals.

Intense Matte Black Pigment: Strong definition with a silky smooth texture.

Waterproof & Smudge-Proof: Fresh all day long.

Ideal for Everyday Use: Easy to apply and easy to remove.

Requires a sharpener rather than a twist-up mechanism.

4. Colorbar Just Smoky Eye Pencil – 1.2g (Just Black 001)

Colorbar's Just Smoky Kajal is ideal for those who want the smoky eye look. With its smudger, blending the kajal becomes simple for a sensual, glamorous look.

Key Features:

Multipurpose Pencil: General-purpose kajal, liner, and smoky eye pencil.

Built-In Smudger: Merges the product for a uniform smoky look.

Intense Pigment: Rich black shade for dramatic eyes.

Waterproof & Long-Lasting: Stays on for hours without smudging.

Slightly tougher to remove compared to other kajals.

A good kajal is a must to have dramatic and gorgeous eyes, and with Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale (March 1-11), you can avail yourself of your favorite kajal brands at the best prices! Whether you like your finish smoky, your matte black intense, or with the moisturizing goodness of aloe vera, there's a best kajal for every makeup look. Shop now and level up your eye game with the best prices.

