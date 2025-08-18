Graphic Eyeliner Essentials: Best Colourful Eyeliners to Try
From subtle to striking, these waterproof eyeliners help you create defined looks that last. Rich colors, easy application, and long wear make them ideal picks to shop from Myntra.
Not in the mood to be subtle? Need to add a little neon aesthetic to your life? Whether you need a super intense black wing or want to light up the room, the appropriate eyeliner is the key to everything in seconds. These waterproof eyeliners have glitter accents to those with holographic finishes, and can last all day without smudging or transferring. Ideal to wear every day and on outings to the party, this edit will take you through four of the best picks, which have pigmentation, long-lasting power, and various finishes. All of them are easily available at Myntra and can instantly help you take your eye game to the next level.
Video Courtesy: Myntra
Maybelline New York Tattoo Eyeliner
Image Source - Myntra.com
Designed with higher precision, the Maybelline Tattoo Eyeliner provides you with bold, sharp eyes that stay put all day. If you want an all-day wear without all the drama, you need this one in your kit.
Key features:
- Glides on effortlessly with a smooth liquid formula
- Deep black pigment that defines the lash line in one stroke
- Waterproof and smudge-resistant for long-lasting wear
- Fine tip allows flexible detailing and sharp wings
- Might need a good oil-based remover to come off completely
Swiss Beauty Holographic Eyeliner
Image Source - Myntra.com
Make heads turn with a little spark with the Swiss Beauty Holographic Eyeliner. The liner adds a special sparkle to your eye makeup to add some extra glam on a special occasion or when you simply want to set yourself apart.
Key features:
- Offers a subtle holographic sheen for a playful touch
- Waterproof formula stays intact without flaking
- A thin brush makes precise application easy
- Buildable pigment to go from soft shimmer to bold glam
- May not show up vividly on deeper skin tones
Lakme Shine Eye Liner
Image Source - Myntra.com
The Lakme Shine Eye Liner has a symmetric finish and smooth texture, festive glam that should be added to your everyday makeup. And this one is for people who love glitter but do not want to skimp on quality.
Key features:
- Rich glitter-infused formula that highlights the eyes
- Quick drying with minimal transfer
- Ideal for party-ready or festive makeup looks
- Comfortable to wear and non-sticky finish
- Might not suit minimal or office wear due to glitter intensity
Cutie Beauty Neon Eyeliner
Image Source - Myntra.com
The Cutie Beauty Neon Eyeliner is all about color, fun, and no restraint, allowing you to explore the world of bright colors with ease. It is just perfect for users who enjoy wearing makeup and like to play with color.
Key features:
- Highly pigmented neon shades to brighten your look
- Waterproof finish that lasts through the day
- Smooth texture glides on without tugging
- Perfect for creating graphic or editorial-inspired styles
- Colors may crack slightly if layered too much
Whether you can place your bet on a high-quality waterproof eye pencil is a matter of comfort when you are always on the go. These four selections are a combination of quality and creativity, which hold performance formulas that make sure your eye looks expressive and fresh all day long. These eyeliners are designed in minimalistic strokes to statement glam to fit every mood and moment. Browse through these and get the one that fits you best, all comfortably at Myntra and have a hassle-free shopping session. It is a time to reinvent your liner game.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.