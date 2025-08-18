Graphic Eyeliner Essentials: Best Colourful Eyeliners to Try

Not in the mood to be subtle? Need to add a little neon aesthetic to your life? Whether you need a super intense black wing or want to light up the room, the appropriate eyeliner is the key to everything in seconds. These waterproof eyeliners have glitter accents to those with holographic finishes, and can last all day without smudging or transferring. Ideal to wear every day and on outings to the party, this edit will take you through four of the best picks, which have pigmentation, long-lasting power, and various finishes. All of them are easily available at Myntra and can instantly help you take your eye game to the next level.

Image Source - Myntra.com



Designed with higher precision, the Maybelline Tattoo Eyeliner provides you with bold, sharp eyes that stay put all day. If you want an all-day wear without all the drama, you need this one in your kit.

Key features:

Glides on effortlessly with a smooth liquid formula

Deep black pigment that defines the lash line in one stroke

Waterproof and smudge-resistant for long-lasting wear

Fine tip allows flexible detailing and sharp wings

Might need a good oil-based remover to come off completely

Image Source - Myntra.com



Make heads turn with a little spark with the Swiss Beauty Holographic Eyeliner. The liner adds a special sparkle to your eye makeup to add some extra glam on a special occasion or when you simply want to set yourself apart.

Key features:

Offers a subtle holographic sheen for a playful touch

Waterproof formula stays intact without flaking

A thin brush makes precise application easy

Buildable pigment to go from soft shimmer to bold glam

May not show up vividly on deeper skin tones

Image Source - Myntra.com



The Lakme Shine Eye Liner has a symmetric finish and smooth texture, festive glam that should be added to your everyday makeup. And this one is for people who love glitter but do not want to skimp on quality.

Key features:

Rich glitter-infused formula that highlights the eyes

Quick drying with minimal transfer

Ideal for party-ready or festive makeup looks

Comfortable to wear and non-sticky finish

Might not suit minimal or office wear due to glitter intensity

Image Source - Myntra.com



The Cutie Beauty Neon Eyeliner is all about color, fun, and no restraint, allowing you to explore the world of bright colors with ease. It is just perfect for users who enjoy wearing makeup and like to play with color.

Key features:

Highly pigmented neon shades to brighten your look

Waterproof finish that lasts through the day

Smooth texture glides on without tugging

Perfect for creating graphic or editorial-inspired styles

Colors may crack slightly if layered too much

Whether you can place your bet on a high-quality waterproof eye pencil is a matter of comfort when you are always on the go. These four selections are a combination of quality and creativity, which hold performance formulas that make sure your eye looks expressive and fresh all day long. These eyeliners are designed in minimalistic strokes to statement glam to fit every mood and moment. Browse through these and get the one that fits you best, all comfortably at Myntra and have a hassle-free shopping session. It is a time to reinvent your liner game.

