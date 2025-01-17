Great Republic Day Sale: Score Amazing Deals on Cleansing Balms

Celebrate Republic Day with radiant skin and incredible savings at the Great Republic Day Sale, featuring amazing deals on a wide selection of cleansing balms. From melting away makeup effortlessly to deeply cleansing your pores, these skincare essentials are now available at fantastic prices. This limited-time event, running from January 13th to 19th, offers the perfect opportunity to upgrade your skincare routine and discover the transformative power of cleansing balms. Don't miss out – shop the Great Republic Day Sale now.

1. Deconstruct Soothing Makeup Cleansing Balm

The Deconstruct Soothing Makeup Cleansing Balm is a gentle yet effective solution for removing stubborn makeup, excess oil, and dirt while detoxifying and moisturizing the skin. Enriched with 0.1% Bisabolol and 1% Avena Sativa Oil (Oats Oil), it is specifically designed for normal, dry, and combination skin types.

Key Features

Removes Stubborn Makeup: Effective in cleansing waterproof and long-wear makeup, including sunscreen, leaving the skin refreshed.

Soothes and Hydrates: Formulated with 0.1% Bisabolol and 1% Avena Sativa Oil to moisturize and calm inflamed or irritated skin.

Safe Formulation: Free from parabens, sulfates, alcohol, fragrances, and cruelty-free, ensuring a skin-friendly, gentle experience.

Suitability: Not ideal for those with extremely oily skin as it is better suited for normal to dry types.

2. Earth Rhythm Makeup Remover Cleansing Balm with Propolis and Calendula

The Earth Rhythm Cleansing Balm is a gentle and effective solution for removing stubborn makeup, dirt, and impurities while moisturizing and soothing the skin. Infused with antibacterial Propolis and soothing Calendula, this cleansing balm emulsifies into a rich, creamy texture for easy and non-greasy cleansing.

Key Features

Effective Makeup Removal: Emulsifies with water to remove waterproof makeup, dirt, and impurities effortlessly.

Hydrates and Balances Skin: Propolis protects against bacteria, soothes inflammation, and balances the skin, while Castor Oil locks in moisture and enhances elasticity.

Suitable for All Skin Types: Ideal for oily, sensitive, dry, and combination skin without leaving an oily residue.

Size: Smaller size (40g) may not last long for frequent users.

3. LoveChild Masaba Mango Butter, Cherry Blossom, and Shea Butter Cleansing Balm

The LoveChild Masaba Cleansing Balm is a nourishing and gentle makeup remover designed to effectively dissolve waterproof makeup, dirt, and sunscreen. Formulated with Mango Butter, Cherry Blossom, and Shea Butter, it transforms from a solid balm to a silky oil, making the cleansing process smooth and luxurious.

Key Features

Effective Makeup Removal: Easily dissolves waterproof makeup, dirt, and sunscreen.

Hydrating Ingredients: Enriched with Mango Butter, Cherry Blossom, and Shea Butter for deep hydration and nourishment.

Smooth Transformation: Transforms from a solid balm to a silky oil for effortless application and removal.

Cleansing: Might require a second cleanser for a deeper clean on oily skin.

4. FAE Beauty Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm (Face Mop)

FAE Beauty’s Face Mop is a gentle, fragrance-free balm-to-oil-to-milk cleanser designed to effectively remove makeup, dirt, grime, and sunscreen. Dermatologically tested for all skin types, it combines gentle exfoliants, plant-derived emollients, and antioxidant-rich fruit extracts.

Key Features

Gentle and Effective: Removes all makeup, including waterproof formulas, grime, and sunscreen in one wash.

Skin-Nourishing Formula: Enriched with plant-based emollients, Vitamin E, and conditioning agents for hydration and softness.

Safe for All Skin Types: Suitable for dry, oily, combination, normal, and sensitive skin.

Ingredients: AHAs may cause mild irritation for highly sensitive skin or overuse.

