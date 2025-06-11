Hair Oil Deals at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May – 12th June)

Image Source: Myntra.com



Kapiva Cold-Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Hair Oil is made using traditional cold-press extraction methods to retain all the natural nutrients of coconut oil. This pure, unrefined oil deeply nourishes the scalp and hair, promoting healthy growth and reducing dryness and breakage. Rich in lauric acid and antioxidants, it strengthens hair follicles, prevents split ends, and adds natural shine without any harmful chemicals.

Key Features:

Cold-pressed and 100% pure extra virgin coconut oil

Deeply nourishes scalp and hair follicles

Strengthens hair and prevents breakage and split ends

Free from synthetic additives and chemicals

Suitable for all hair types, especially dry and damaged hair

Cons:

May feel greasy if over-applied

Thick consistency may take longer to wash out

Strong natural coconut scent may not appeal to everyone

DROMEN & CO Rosemary & Lavender Brew Oil combines the benefits of rosemary and lavender essential oils to stimulate hair growth and reduce hair fall. This lightweight oil improves scalp circulation, strengthens roots, and soothes irritation or dryness. It also helps control dandruff and frizz, leaving hair healthier and more manageable with regular use.

Key Features:

Contains rosemary and lavender oils for hair growth stimulation

Reduces hair fall and strengthens hair roots

Soothes dry and irritated scalp

Lightweight, non-greasy formula

Helps control dandruff and frizz

Cons:

May require consistent use for visible results

Fragrance may be strong or herbal for some users

Not suitable for those sensitive to essential oils

Lador Wonder Hair Oil is a blend of argan and jojoba oils designed to deeply moisturize hair while adding smoothness and shine. This lightweight oil absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, helping to tame frizz and repair damaged strands. It’s perfect for dry, dull hair that needs revitalization and enhanced manageability.

Key Features:

Enriched with argan and jojoba oils for deep hydration

Adds smoothness, shine, and softness to hair

Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Helps repair damaged hair and tame frizz

Suitable for all hair types, especially dry and dull hair

Cons:

May not provide intense nourishment for very dry or coarse hair

Premium price point

Fragrance may not suit everyone

BodyHerbals Neelibringadi Hair Oil is an Ayurvedic formulation made with natural ingredients known for their hair growth and anti-hair fall benefits. It strengthens hair roots, promotes thicker and healthier hair, and improves scalp health. This oil also nourishes dry hair and helps prevent premature graying and dandruff, making it a holistic solution for hair care.

Key Features:

Ayurvedic formula with natural herbs for hair growth and fall control

Strengthens hair roots and promotes thicker hair

Nourishes scalp and improves overall hair health

Helps prevent dandruff and premature graying

Suitable for all hair types, especially hair fall-prone hair

Cons:

Strong herbal scent may not appeal to all users

Consistency may be thick and oily

Requires regular application for effective results

The Myntra End of Reason Sale is an excellent opportunity to invest in premium hair oils like Kapiva Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil, DROMEN & CO Rosemary & Lavender Brew Oil, Lador Wonder Hair Oil, and BodyHerbals Neelibringadi Hair Oil at discounted prices. Whether you want to boost hair growth, control hair fall, add shine, or deeply nourish your scalp, this sale offers a range of options to meet your hair care needs. With discounts up to 90% and additional bank offers, it’s the perfect time to enhance your hair care routine with natural, effective oils. Don’t miss out on these great deals to keep your hair healthy, strong, and vibrant throughout the year.

