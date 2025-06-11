Hair Oil Deals at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May – 12th June)
Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, running from May 31 to June 12, features exciting discounts on a wide range of hair oils designed to nourish, strengthen, and revitalize hair. Whether you’re looking to promote hair growth, reduce hair fall, tame frizz, or add shine, this sale offers options from trusted brands enriched with natural oils like coconut, argan, almond, and more.
1. Kapiva Cold-Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Hair Oil
Image Source: Myntra.com
Kapiva Cold-Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Hair Oil is made using traditional cold-press extraction methods to retain all the natural nutrients of coconut oil. This pure, unrefined oil deeply nourishes the scalp and hair, promoting healthy growth and reducing dryness and breakage. Rich in lauric acid and antioxidants, it strengthens hair follicles, prevents split ends, and adds natural shine without any harmful chemicals.
Key Features:
- Cold-pressed and 100% pure extra virgin coconut oil
- Deeply nourishes scalp and hair follicles
- Strengthens hair and prevents breakage and split ends
- Free from synthetic additives and chemicals
- Suitable for all hair types, especially dry and damaged hair
Cons:
- May feel greasy if over-applied
- Thick consistency may take longer to wash out
- Strong natural coconut scent may not appeal to everyone
2. DROMEN & CO Rosemary & Lavender Brew Oil for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control
Image Source: Myntra.com
DROMEN & CO Rosemary & Lavender Brew Oil combines the benefits of rosemary and lavender essential oils to stimulate hair growth and reduce hair fall. This lightweight oil improves scalp circulation, strengthens roots, and soothes irritation or dryness. It also helps control dandruff and frizz, leaving hair healthier and more manageable with regular use.
Key Features:
- Contains rosemary and lavender oils for hair growth stimulation
- Reduces hair fall and strengthens hair roots
- Soothes dry and irritated scalp
- Lightweight, non-greasy formula
- Helps control dandruff and frizz
Cons:
- May require consistent use for visible results
- Fragrance may be strong or herbal for some users
- Not suitable for those sensitive to essential oils
3. Lador Wonder Hair Oil with Argan & Jojoba Oils for Smooth & Shiny Hair
Image Source: Myntra.com
Lador Wonder Hair Oil is a blend of argan and jojoba oils designed to deeply moisturize hair while adding smoothness and shine. This lightweight oil absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, helping to tame frizz and repair damaged strands. It’s perfect for dry, dull hair that needs revitalization and enhanced manageability.
Key Features:
- Enriched with argan and jojoba oils for deep hydration
- Adds smoothness, shine, and softness to hair
- Lightweight and non-greasy formula
- Helps repair damaged hair and tame frizz
- Suitable for all hair types, especially dry and dull hair
Cons:
- May not provide intense nourishment for very dry or coarse hair
- Premium price point
- Fragrance may not suit everyone
4. BodyHerbals Anti-Hair Fall Formula Neelibringadi Natural Hair Growth Oil
Image Source: Myntra.com
BodyHerbals Neelibringadi Hair Oil is an Ayurvedic formulation made with natural ingredients known for their hair growth and anti-hair fall benefits. It strengthens hair roots, promotes thicker and healthier hair, and improves scalp health. This oil also nourishes dry hair and helps prevent premature graying and dandruff, making it a holistic solution for hair care.
Key Features:
- Ayurvedic formula with natural herbs for hair growth and fall control
- Strengthens hair roots and promotes thicker hair
- Nourishes scalp and improves overall hair health
- Helps prevent dandruff and premature graying
- Suitable for all hair types, especially hair fall-prone hair
Cons:
- Strong herbal scent may not appeal to all users
- Consistency may be thick and oily
- Requires regular application for effective results
The Myntra End of Reason Sale is an excellent opportunity to invest in premium hair oils like Kapiva Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil, DROMEN & CO Rosemary & Lavender Brew Oil, Lador Wonder Hair Oil, and BodyHerbals Neelibringadi Hair Oil at discounted prices. Whether you want to boost hair growth, control hair fall, add shine, or deeply nourish your scalp, this sale offers a range of options to meet your hair care needs. With discounts up to 90% and additional bank offers, it’s the perfect time to enhance your hair care routine with natural, effective oils. Don’t miss out on these great deals to keep your hair healthy, strong, and vibrant throughout the year.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
