Hands Down the Best: Must-Have Hand Creams at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale

Our hands work hard every day—whether it’s typing, washing, or braving the weather—so they definitely deserve some extra care. Constant exposure to water, sanitizers, and environmental stress can leave them feeling dry, rough, or just plain tired. That’s where a nourishing hand cream comes in, offering the moisture and comfort your skin craves. Whether you prefer a light, fast-absorbing formula or something rich and deeply hydrating, there’s something for everyone. And now, with Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (May 31–June 12), you can treat your hands to the care they deserve without stretching your budget.

The Body Shop British’s Rose Petal-Soft Hand Cream offers a lightweight formula that hydrates hands while leaving a subtle floral scent. Infused with the essence of hand-picked British roses, it provides a gentle moisture boost without feeling greasy. Ideal for on-the-go care, it's a soft touch of freshness in a tube.

Key Features:

Light floral scent

Suitable for combination skin

Dermatologically tested

Targets dryness

Convenient, travel-friendly size

Can Be Pricey for Small Quantity

Plum BodyLovin' Caramel Popcorn Hand Cream brings a unique scent experience, combining skincare with a sweet, snack-inspired fragrance. Designed for daily use,, this vegan-friendly cream offers a lightweight formula that aims to moisturise without leaving a greasy feel. Suitable for combination skin, it blends shea butter and other ingredients to provide hydration support.

Key Features

Fragrance inspired by caramel popcorn

Cream-based formulation

Suitable for combination skin types

Vegan and cruelty-free

Strong caramel scent may not appeal to everyone

ILEM Japan’s Rich Hand Cream With Avocado Oil is designed to deliver everyday nourishment while addressing dullness. Infused with avocado oil, it aims to brighten and soften normal skin through a creamy, moisturising formula. Made for regular use and cruelty-free preferences, it's a compact option for daily skincare.

Key Features

Cream formulation enriched with avocado oil

Targets dullness and aims to brighten skin

Suitable for normal skin types

Cruelty-free and ethically made

Ideal for regular, everyday use

May not suit users sensitive to scented products

Japanese Cherry Blossom Hand Cream is crafted to offer everyday moisturising care, especially for dry skin. With shea butter as a key ingredient, it helps provide basic hydration in a gentle and is alcohol-free. Its floral-inspired scent adds a sensory touch to routine hand care.

Key Features

Cream formulation with shea butter

Alcohol-free for sensitive skin use

Tailored for dry skin types

Designed for daily moisturising

Lightweight and floral-scented

Not Always Fast-Absorbing

So whether you're looking to fix dry hands or just want something that feels good and smells nice, a hand cream is a small step that goes a long way. With great deals during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (May 31–June 12), now’s a smart time to stock up and show your hands a little love they deserve.

