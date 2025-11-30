High-Protection, Lightweight Sunscreens for Daily Use

Many modern sunscreens also include skin-friendly ingredients like antioxidants, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and mattifying agents, making them suitable for daily use and different skin types. Whether chemical or mineral-based, sunscreen plays a crucial role in maintaining overall skin health.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Hyphen’s All I Need Sunscreen is a lightweight, non-greasy formula designed for everyday use. With SPF 50 PA++++ protection, it guards the skin from UVA and UVB rays while delivering a brightening effect thanks to niacinamide. The texture absorbs quickly without leaving any white cast, making it suitable for all skin tones. Ideal for daily wear, this sunscreen helps control oil, smooths the skin, and supports an even complexion over time.

Key Features

SPF 50 PA++++ broad-spectrum protection

Niacinamide-infused for brightening and oil regulation

Non-greasy, quick-absorbing formula

No white cast, suitable for all skin tones

Lightweight and comfortable for daily use

May not moisturize enough for very dry skin

Slightly dewy finish on very oily skin

Premium pricing compared to basic sunscreens

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Plum’s 2% Niacinamide Sunscreen offers strong sun protection while improving skin clarity and texture. The addition of rice water helps to soothe and brighten the skin, making it an excellent option for those dealing with dullness or pigmentation. The lightweight formula blends easily and leaves a soft finish without greasiness. It is an ideal daily sunscreen for combination and oily skin types.

Key Features

SPF 50 PA+++ for broad UV protection

2% niacinamide for brightening and blemish control

Rice water extract for soothing and radiance

Lightweight, non-greasy formula

Suitable for oily and combination skin

May pill when layered with heavy moisturizers

Can feel slightly sticky in humid weather

Not the best option for very dry skin

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun is a viral favorite known for its ultra-light, skincare-like texture. Formulated with rice extract and probiotics, it helps strengthen the skin barrier while providing a soft, hydrated feel. The SPF 50+ broad-spectrum protection ensures reliable defense against sun damage, while the blendable, non-sticky finish makes it a top choice for daily use. It works beautifully under makeup and suits almost all skin types.

Key Features

SPF 50+ broad-spectrum protection

Rice extract + probiotics for barrier support

Lightweight, moisturizing texture

No white cast, great for all skin tones

Works well under makeup

Slightly dewy finish may not suit very oily skin

Availability can fluctuate (often out of stock)

Higher price compared to drugstore sunscreens

Image Source: Amazon



Order Now

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen combines high sun protection with skin-strengthening and brightening ingredients. Ceramides help reinforce the skin barrier, while vitamin C boosts radiance and helps fade pigmentation. The formula is hydrating, comfortable, and designed specifically for sensitive Indian skin. With a smooth, moisturizing texture, it works well even without an additional moisturizer.

Key Features

Broad-spectrum SPF protection (typically SPF 50)

Ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier

Vitamin C for brightening and pigmentation control

Hydrating formula, suitable for dry and sensitive skin

Comfortable texture, blends easily with no white cast

Can feel slightly heavy for oily skin types

Vitamin C may irritate extremely sensitive skin

Might leave a dewy finish not preferred by matte-lovers

Sunscreen remains one of the most important steps in any skincare routine due to its significant protective benefits. Regular and correct use shields the skin from daily sun exposure, prevents aging signs, and maintains a healthy, even complexion. With improving formulations that cater to oily, dry, sensitive, and combination skin, sunscreen has become more comfortable, lightweight, and wearable than ever. Ultimately, incorporating sunscreen into everyday skincare is a simple yet powerful way to ensure long-term skin health and protection.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.