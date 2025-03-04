Holi Store Special: Must-Have Serums at Unbeatable Prices

Glowing and radiant skin is the aspiration of all human beings, and Vitamin C serums and chemical exfoliants are an absolute necessity in all skincare regimens. These amazing products lighten the complexion, fade dark spots, and enhance the texture of the complexion. Oily, dry, or sensitive skin, there's a serum that'll take your skincare to the next level. With Amazon's Holi Store Sale: Minimum 60% Off (March 1-14), it's now the time to amplify your skincare regime at unbeatable prices. We'll start with the top ones available for Vitamin C serums and peeling solutions for seamless glowing skin.

1. Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum

Minimalist is known for mild, effective, and skin-friendly products. This 10% Vitamin C Serum contains Ethyl Ascorbic Acid & PHA for sensitive skin types and is manufactured specifically for this purpose. The substance delivers hydration and skin texture refinement while enhancing brightness and avoiding any skin sensitivities.

Key Features:

10% Ethyl Ascorbic Acid – A Stable and effective Vitamin C form

PHA (Polyhydroxy Acid) – Exfoliates gently without any irritation

Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin

Water-based formula for enhanced absorption

Non-greasy & light texture

It may take a bit longer to show visible results than potent Vitamin C serums.

2. Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Serum

Mamaearth brings to market a luxurious face serum that contains 50 times the amount of Vitamin C to deliver a bright and uniform skin appearance. This non-stick serum matches daily usage needs by minimizing dark spots and dullness and correcting uneven skin texture. This product serves ideal results for people who have acne problems and oil-prone skin types.

Key Features:

50x Vitamin C for deep nourishment and skin repair

With Turmeric to add extra glow and antioxidant effects

Lightweight & non-sticky texture

Suitable for oily, acne, and combination skin

It may lack moisturizing capacity for extremely dry skin conditions.

3. Pilgrim 25% AHA + 2% BHA + 5% PHA Peeling Solution

If you’re looking for an instant facial glow, this chemical peeling solution from Pilgrim is a game-changer. The product delivers deep skin exfoliation, which removes tan and clears pores to make skin texture better. This combo of AHA, BHA, and PHA enables your skin to become brighter while remaining smooth.

Key Features:

25% AHA: Removes dead skin cells and enhances glow

2% BHA: Unclogs pores and reduces blackheads

5% PHA: Hydrates and soft exfoliates

Instant 10-minute facial for immediate glow

All skin types, including acne skin

It may cause minor tingling or redness on sensitive skin; thus, a patch test is advised.

4. Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum

This very stable Vitamin C serum by Deconstruct is ideal for beginners who are new to using Vitamin C. At 10% Vitamin C & 0.5% Ferulic Acid, the serum is formulated to increase radiance in the skin, darken dark spots, and defend the skin from sun damage.

Key Features:

10% Vitamin C: Gentle & newbie-friendly formula

0.5% Ferulic Acid: Greater efficacy and stability

Water-based formula to improve absorption

Non-greasy & lightweight formula

Can be applied by both men and women

Not potent enough for those who want extreme brightening.

Vitamin C serums and chemical exfoliants are the key to having healthy, glowing, and even skin. Ranging from a light, everyday radiance to intense exfoliation, these products are suitable for all skin types and issues. Don't miss Amazon's Holi Store Sale – Minimum 60% Off (March 1-14). It's time to get your favorite skincare products at irresistible prices. Have a Holi with radiant and glowing skin.

