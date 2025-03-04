Holi Store Special: Must-Have Serums at Unbeatable Prices
Achieve glowing and healthy skin with top Vitamin C serums and peeling solutions. Amazon’s Holi Store Sale – Minimum 60% Off (March 1-14) is live, offering the best discounts on skincare essentials. Grab your favorites now.
Glowing and radiant skin is the aspiration of all human beings, and Vitamin C serums and chemical exfoliants are an absolute necessity in all skincare regimens. These amazing products lighten the complexion, fade dark spots, and enhance the texture of the complexion. Oily, dry, or sensitive skin, there's a serum that'll take your skincare to the next level. With Amazon's Holi Store Sale: Minimum 60% Off (March 1-14), it's now the time to amplify your skincare regime at unbeatable prices. We'll start with the top ones available for Vitamin C serums and peeling solutions for seamless glowing skin.
1. Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum
Image Source- Amazon.in
Minimalist is known for mild, effective, and skin-friendly products. This 10% Vitamin C Serum contains Ethyl Ascorbic Acid & PHA for sensitive skin types and is manufactured specifically for this purpose. The substance delivers hydration and skin texture refinement while enhancing brightness and avoiding any skin sensitivities.
Key Features:
- 10% Ethyl Ascorbic Acid – A Stable and effective Vitamin C form
- PHA (Polyhydroxy Acid) – Exfoliates gently without any irritation
- Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin
- Water-based formula for enhanced absorption
- Non-greasy & light texture
- It may take a bit longer to show visible results than potent Vitamin C serums.
2. Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Serum
Image Source- Amazon.in
Mamaearth brings to market a luxurious face serum that contains 50 times the amount of Vitamin C to deliver a bright and uniform skin appearance. This non-stick serum matches daily usage needs by minimizing dark spots and dullness and correcting uneven skin texture. This product serves ideal results for people who have acne problems and oil-prone skin types.
Key Features:
- 50x Vitamin C for deep nourishment and skin repair
- With Turmeric to add extra glow and antioxidant effects
- Lightweight & non-sticky texture
- Suitable for oily, acne, and combination skin
- It may lack moisturizing capacity for extremely dry skin conditions.
3. Pilgrim 25% AHA + 2% BHA + 5% PHA Peeling Solution
Image Source- Amazon.in
If you’re looking for an instant facial glow, this chemical peeling solution from Pilgrim is a game-changer. The product delivers deep skin exfoliation, which removes tan and clears pores to make skin texture better. This combo of AHA, BHA, and PHA enables your skin to become brighter while remaining smooth.
Key Features:
- 25% AHA: Removes dead skin cells and enhances glow
- 2% BHA: Unclogs pores and reduces blackheads
- 5% PHA: Hydrates and soft exfoliates
- Instant 10-minute facial for immediate glow
- All skin types, including acne skin
- It may cause minor tingling or redness on sensitive skin; thus, a patch test is advised.
4. Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum
Image Source- Amazon.in
This very stable Vitamin C serum by Deconstruct is ideal for beginners who are new to using Vitamin C. At 10% Vitamin C & 0.5% Ferulic Acid, the serum is formulated to increase radiance in the skin, darken dark spots, and defend the skin from sun damage.
Key Features:
- 10% Vitamin C: Gentle & newbie-friendly formula
- 0.5% Ferulic Acid: Greater efficacy and stability
- Water-based formula to improve absorption
- Non-greasy & lightweight formula
- Can be applied by both men and women
- Not potent enough for those who want extreme brightening.
Vitamin C serums and chemical exfoliants are the key to having healthy, glowing, and even skin. Ranging from a light, everyday radiance to intense exfoliation, these products are suitable for all skin types and issues. Don't miss Amazon's Holi Store Sale – Minimum 60% Off (March 1-14). It's time to get your favorite skincare products at irresistible prices. Have a Holi with radiant and glowing skin.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.