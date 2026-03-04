Hydrating SPF And Tinted Lip Balms On Myntra Birthday Blast
Discover nourishing and tinted lip balms with SPF protection, now available on Myntra Birthday Blast starting from 28th Feb. Choose formulas that support hydration, sun care, and everyday comfort.
Lip care is a vital component of day-to-day skincare, particularly in the case of dryness, sun exposure, and pigmentation. New lip balms are now available with hydration plus SPF protection and a light tint, thus suitable both in the care and light makeup department. The selection of the appropriate formula contributes to soft, smooth lips during the working day. As the Myntra Birthday Blast begins on 28th Feb, now is the right moment to consider lip balms that can be used to balance the nourishment, protection and convenience into a single product.
Dot And Key Meltie Lip Balm Berry Crumble
High SPF protection and lip-supportive nurturing ingredients are provided in this lip balm. It consists of kojic acid and provides a natural touch of color, which has a faint tint. It provides everyday sun protection and hydration and is appropriate to people who desire this.
Key Features:
- SPF 50 plus PA plus plus plus supports strong sun protection
- Infused with 2 percent kojic acid for enhanced lip care
- Tinted formula adds light color to lips
- Smooth texture ensures comfortable application
- High SPF formula may require even reapplication for consistent coverage
Chemist At Play 24Hr Moisture Tinted SPF 30 Lip Balm Cherry
This coloured lip balm aims at long term hydration and moderate sun protection. The cherry shade is natural lip color that does not look heavy. It is a viable alternative to use on a daily basis during dry weather.
Key Features:
- Provides up to 24 hour moisture support
- SPF 30 offers daily sun protection
- Tinted finish enhances natural appearance
- Comfortable texture suitable for chapped lips
- Tint intensity may appear subtle on highly pigmented lips
Himalaya Rich Cocoa Butter Lip Care
This lip balm is meant to enrich the dry lips with cocoa butter. The formula will soften the skin and decreases coarseness. It is a simple everyday care product with no color added to it.
Key Features:
- Cocoa butter supports deep nourishment
- Helps reduce dryness and roughness
- Smooth texture allows easy glide
- Compact packaging ensures portability
- Does not provide sun protection factor
Lakme 9To5 Peptide Lip IV Hydrating Lip Balm Peptalk Pink
This moisturizing lip balm is a mixture of peptide based care and soft pink hue to make the skin look fresh. The formula is about concentrating on losing moisture, as well as, providing light color enhancement. It can be worn on the daily work or on casual trips.
Key Features:
- Peptide enriched formula supports lip care
- Hydrating texture maintains softness
- Soft pink tint adds subtle color
- Lightweight finish suitable for daily use
- Tint may require layering for deeper color payoff
Modern lip balms do not just perform the simplest of functions, providing hydration, but also include nutrients, a protective factor and even a shade to be even more convenient. The ideal way of taking care of your lips on a year-long basis is by choosing the formula that fits your lifestyle and exposure level. No matter what type of high SPF protection goes with you, or long lasting moisture, or just plain cocoa based nourishment, each appeals to a different need. The current Myntra Birthday Blast beginning on 28 th of Feb is an appropriate offer to select trusted lip care necessities that help in comfort, protection, and daily utility.
