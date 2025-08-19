Irresistible Scents: 4 Long-Lasting Perfumes on Flipkart

Flipkart has made grooming and fashion its second home, with a wide range of perfumes available on the platform, which goes hand in hand with style, quality, and affordable prices. Perfume does not only mean a smell; it is a reflection of the personality and mood. Be it woody, citrus, or aqua aromas, we are Flipkart bring you what you desire that suits your style of life. Whether it is about everyday office attire or special occasions, the platform guarantees superior scents and fabulous prices. What are the four men's perfumes that will make you charming and confident? Let us take a look.

1. Bella Vita CEO Man White Oud Perfume Combo

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Bella Vita CEO Man White Oud Combo is created to suit those modern men who adore the balance between freshness and high polish. It contains citrus and woody notes, making it ideal to wear during the day or the night.

Key Features:

Citrus and woody fragrance blend

Long-lasting Eau de Parfum

Compact 40 ml bottle

Great for both work and parties

Elegant and masculine scent profile

Limited bottle size may run out quickly for everyday use.

2. Beardo Best Day Perfume Gift Set

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Beardo Best Day Perfume Gift Set is the solution for all men who like to alternate between scents. This pack has four varieties of fragrance in 20 ml bottles, making it convenient since it offers choices.

Key Features:

Set of four perfumes

Compact and travel-friendly

Long-lasting fragrances

Different notes for various moods

Perfect gifting option

Smaller 20 ml bottles may not last long with daily use.

3. Vokka Thai Oud Aqua Luxury Perfume

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Vokka Thai Oud Aqua Perfume's boldness is the name of the game. Seductive Thai oud wood blended with fresh and cool notes of aqua makes this Eau de Parfum quite strong and sophisticated at the same time. It is sold in a 100 ml bottle; therefore, it provides a lot of product.

Key Features:

Rich Thai oud with aqua freshness

100 ml long-lasting fragrance

Premium luxury packaging

Strong and distinctive masculine scent

Ideal for evening or special events

Strong fragrance may feel overpowering for those who prefer light scents.

4. Fogg Xtremo Perfume

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Fogg Xtremo Perfume is a timeless option for any man who is fond of smelling of lasting and robust perfume fragrances, whose price is pocket-friendly. This Eau de Parfum is powerfully fragrant with a 50 ml bottle that is casual and part of the party. Fogg Xtremo is a high sillage perfume that will make you be remembered everywhere you go, and does this without straining your wallet.

Key Features:

Affordable long-lasting perfume

Strong masculine fragrance

Compact 50 ml bottle

Great for daily wear

Trusted Fogg brand

Scent can be too intense for sensitive users.

Perfume is a great accessory, and this characterizes its confidence and personality. Flipkart helps one get the right perfume according to the occasion. Bella Vita combo is an excellent choice for those who love citrus-woody compositions, Beardo gift set works in many ways, Vokka Thai Oud is a luxury and generous composition, and Fogg Xtremo has a powerful scent at a low price. The variety offered by Flipkart can allow men to buy the perfume that best fits males in terms of mood, budget, and lifestyle. When it comes to choosing perfumes, whether as a present to a special someone or to update your collection, Flipkart perfumes can ensure that you become fashionable, confident, and memorable in everyday life.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.