Kajal: The Ultimate Guide to Long-Lasting Eye Beauty

Today, kajal is available in various modern forms such as pencils, sticks, and gel liners. It gives the eyes a bold, dramatic look and can be used on both the waterline and eyelids. Many kajals are now enriched with soothing and nourishing ingredients like almond oil, camphor, or vitamin E, making them safe for everyday use. Kajal remains a staple in every makeup routine due to its ease of use and timeless appeal.

Lakmé's 9to5 Eyeconic Kajal is designed for the modern woman seeking long-lasting eye makeup. This twist-up pencil offers a deep black hue that glides smoothly onto the waterline and lash line. Its waterproof and smudge-proof formula ensures that your eye makeup stays intact throughout the day, making it ideal for busy schedules.

Key Features:

Long-Lasting Wear: Lasts up to 24 hours without smudging.

Waterproof Formula: Resistant to water and humidity.

Intense Pigmentation: Provides a bold, deep black color.

Ophthalmologically Tested: Safe for use on the waterline.

Convenient Twist-Up Design: Eliminates the need for sharpening.

May Smudge on Oily Skin: Some users with oily eyelids report minor smudging.

Limited Shade Range: Primarily available in black; fewer color options.

Requires Makeup Remover: May need a strong makeup remover for complete removal.

Praush's Creme Gel Kajal is a creamy-textured eyeliner that promises intense color payoff. Its gel-based formula ensures smooth application, making it suitable for both the waterline and lash line. Being waterproof, it offers long-lasting wear without the need for frequent touch-ups.

Key Features:

Creamy Texture: Glides on effortlessly without tugging.

Waterproof: Stays put even in humid conditions.

Intense Black Color: Delivers a rich, bold look.

Suitable for Sensitive Eyes: Ophthalmologically tested for safety.

Multi-Purpose Use: Can be used as both kajal and eyeliner.

May Smudge on Lower Lash Line: Some users experience smudging over time.

Not Available in Multiple Shades: Limited color options.

Needs Proper Storage: The creamy formula can dry out if not capped properly.

Mamaearth's Long Stay Colored Kajal offers a vibrant twist to traditional black kajal. Available in various shades, it provides a pop of color while maintaining the benefits of a waterproof and smudge-proof formula. Enriched with natural ingredients, it nourishes the delicate skin around the eyes.

Key Features:

Vibrant Color Options: Available in multiple shades to suit different looks.

Waterproof and Smudge-Proof: Ensures long-lasting wear.

Natural Ingredients: Contains ingredients like castor oil and vitamin E.

Safe for Sensitive Eyes: Dermatologically tested.

Twist-Up Design: Convenient and travel-friendly.

May Not Be as Intense as Traditional Kajals: Some shades are lighter in pigmentation.

Requires Makeup Remover: Due to its long-lasting formula.

Limited Availability: May not be available in all regions.

ME-ON's Jewel Gel Kajal brings a touch of glamour with its shimmer-infused formula. Available in various jewel tones, it adds a sparkling effect to the eyes. Its gel-based consistency ensures smooth application and long-lasting wear.

Key Features:

Shimmer Finish: Adds a sparkling effect to the eyes.

Gel-Based Formula: Smooth application without tugging.

Long-Lasting Wear: Stays intact throughout the day.

Variety of Shades: Offers a range of jewel-toned colors.

Waterproof: Resistant to water and humidity.

Shimmer Particles: May not be suitable for those preferring matte finishes.

Requires Makeup Remover: Due to its long-lasting formula.

May Not Be Ideal for Daily Use: The shimmer effect is more suited for special occasions.

Kajal is more than just an eye cosmetic — it is a blend of tradition, beauty, and self-expression. Its ability to instantly highlight and define the eyes has made it an essential part of makeup across generations. Whether you prefer a subtle, natural line or a bold, smoky look, kajal offers versatility and elegance in one simple stroke. Its enduring popularity proves that some beauty classics never fade with time.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.