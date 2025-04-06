Lash Out in Style: Myntra Fashion Carnival Mascara Deals

Mascara is a must-have beauty product that enhances the length, volume, and definition of eyelashes, giving the eyes a more dramatic, open look. Available in various formulations, mascaras are typically designed to lengthen, thicken, curl, or add color to lashes.

1. Lakmé 9 to 5 Eyeconic Curling Mascara

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Lakmé 9 to 5 Eyeconic Curling Mascara is designed to give your lashes a voluminous, curled look that lasts all day. Its specially crafted formula enhances your lashes by adding definition, length, and a beautiful curl without clumping. This mascara is perfect for those who want a bold, wide-eyed look with a long-lasting hold. The unique brush applicator ensures smooth, precise application, coating each lash from root to tip. Ideal for both everyday wear and special occasions, it promises a smudge-free, smudge-resistant finish that lasts throughout the day.

Key Features:

Curling Effect: Adds volume and curls to lashes, creating a lifted, dramatic look.

Long-lasting Wear: Offers all-day wear without smudging or flaking.

Not Fully Waterproof: While water-resistant, it may not stand up to heavy water exposure, such as swimming.

Can Be Difficult to Remove: The long-lasting formula may require a strong makeup remover to fully take off.

2. Bobbi Brown Black Smokey Eye Mascara

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Bobbi Brown Black Smokey Eye Mascara is the perfect mascara for those seeking bold, dramatic lashes with a deep, intense black finish. Formulated to deliver rich color and volume, this mascara is designed to enhance and define lashes with a smudge-proof, long-lasting result. The unique brush helps to coat each lash evenly, lifting and separating them for a voluminous, fuller look. Its buildable formula allows for custom intensity, whether you're going for a subtle day look or a more intense, smoky evening style.

Key Features:

Intense Black Color: Delivers a rich, deep black pigment that enhances the eyes for a dramatic look.

Volumizing: Adds volume and fullness to lashes for a bold, smoldering effect.

Not Waterproof: While long-lasting, it is not completely waterproof and may smudge with excessive water exposure.

Can Be Difficult to Remove: Due to its long-lasting formula, it may require a more effective makeup remover to fully remove the product.

3. Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara is designed to give your lashes bold volume, dramatic length, and a fierce, eye-catching look. This mascara features a specially designed oversized brush that grabs and coats each lash from root to tip, delivering maximum volume and intensity. Its rich, black formula thickens and separates lashes for a fuller, more defined look that lasts all day. Whether you're going for a bold, dramatic look or want to amp up your lashes for a special occasion, this mascara offers long-lasting, smudge-resistant wear.

Key Features:

Maximal Volume: Adds incredible volume to lashes, creating a bold, dramatic effect.

Lengthening Formula: Provides excellent length and definition, lifting each lash for a fuller look.

Not Waterproof: While smudge-resistant, it may not hold up against heavy water exposure.

Can Be Heavy for Some: The formula might feel a bit heavy on the lashes, especially if too many layers are applied.

4. MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Mascara

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Beauty Mascara is designed to give your lashes an elegant, voluminous look while adding definition and length. Created in collaboration with renowned designer Manish Malhotra, this mascara combines high-performance with luxury, ensuring that your lashes get a bold, dramatic lift. Its unique brush helps separate and coat each lash evenly, enhancing volume without clumping. The formula is designed for long-lasting wear, offering a smudge-resistant finish for a flawless, all-day look.

Key Features:

Volumizing Formula: Adds intense volume and thickness to lashes for a bold, dramatic effect.

Lengthening Effect: Helps elongate each lash for a fuller, more defined look.

Not Fully Waterproof: While smudge-resistant, it may not withstand water exposure in extreme conditions like swimming.

Formula Can Feel Heavy: Some users may find the formula a bit heavy on the lashes, especially after multiple applications.

The Myntra Fashion Carnival, running from April 3 to April 8, 2025, is a fantastic opportunity to explore a wide range of mascaras from top beauty brands at exciting discounts.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.