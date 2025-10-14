Let Your Skin Glow: Must-Have Highlighters from Myntra

A highlighter is the secret weapon of your beauty , swipe it on and all of a sudden the light is catching your cheekbones, nose bridge. Whether you like a subtle sheen or all out glow. 4 great options available at Myntra to suit all textures, finishes and vibes.

This liquid highlighter from Daily Life is a luminous product designed to feel lightweight and blend seamlessly onto the skin. It claims to provide a silky luminous finish that is suitable for everyday wear or as a base for makeup. It has wide variety of skin tones and undertones.

Key Features:

Highly pigmented formula with a strong glow.

Silky smooth texture that easily melts into the skin.

Lightweight formula.

Versatile use.

In very oily skin conditions, it does not maintain its intensity.

SoTrue’s strobe cream highlighter is a creamy, subtle glow enhancer. It’s more a glow from within formula perfect for when you want to highlight and lit up your appearance. Use it under foundation or on bare skin it produces soft radiance without excess shimmer.

Key Features:

Creamy texture.

Dual purpose.

Lightweight.

Works well for everyday natural looks.

If you want a bold, blinding shimmer, this might feel too subtle.

This liquid highlighter from Mars is perfect if you love a glowing look. It gives your skin a soft, shiny finish.. The formula is smooth, lightweight and easy to blend.Mars Glow Fly Liquid Highlighter is a shiny liquid that gives your skin a beautiful, glowing look. It’s easy to use and feels light on the skin. You can apply it to your cheeks, nose, or anywhere you want a little shine.

Key Features:

Gives natural glow.

Lightweight,

Blends easily with fingers, brush or sponge.

Ideal for layering or mixing with foundation.

You may need to layer or combine with other highlighters.

ME-ON Photoface Liquid Highlighter is perfect for those who love a natural, soft glow. It has a smooth liquid formula that blends easily into your skin and gives a fresh look. Whether you’re getting ready for a regular day or a special event, this highlighter adds just the right amount of shine without being too much.

Key Features:

Lightweight formula.

Natural finish.

Easy to blend.

Good for daily use.

Not very bold.

Are you ready for some shine? Each one of these four highlighters gives you that shine in a different way: creamy, liquid, metallic. Whether you want a soft touch of shine or full-on glow, there is something for every mood and makeup look here. Just keep this in mind there is a highlighter for everyone, some fade, some emphasize texture, some are too subtle for a dramatic night or look. But that is ok choose your glow, try it on your skin, and see it under natural light. Let your face do the shining — confidence is always the best highlighter.

