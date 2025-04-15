Lip Balm: Daily Care for Soft, Healthy Lips

Many lip balms are enriched with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, ceramides, or oils, and some offer added benefits such as SPF protection, tint, or active ingredients like peptides and vitamin C. Regular use of lip balm not only soothes and repairs lips but also keeps them soft, smooth, and healthy-looking throughout the year.

The WishCare Ceramide Tinted Lip Balm offers a perfect blend of skincare and makeup. Infused with ceramides, this balm deeply nourishes dry lips while its SPF50 PA+++ provides strong sun protection. The subtle tint adds a healthy pop of color, making it ideal for daily wear. Its smooth texture glides easily and offers all-day moisture, keeping lips soft, plump, and protected.

Key Features:

Infused with ceramides for barrier repair and deep hydration

SPF 50 PA+++ for superior sun protection

Tint may be too subtle for those who prefer bold color

Slightly higher price for a tinted lip balm

Hyphen’s Vitamin Infused Peptide Lip Balm is designed to restore and heal dry, chapped lips. Enriched with peptides, vitamin E, and nourishing plant oils, it works to hydrate, smooth, and improve lip texture over time. The formula is non-sticky and absorbs quickly, leaving a natural sheen and lasting comfort.

Key Features:

Contains peptides to improve lip smoothness and plumpness

Rich in vitamin E for antioxidant protection

Doesn’t include SPF protection

May not give instant results; works better with consistent use

DOT & KEY’s Barrier Repair Lip Balm is crafted to protect and hydrate lips with powerful SPF 50, ideal for daytime wear. Its barrier-strengthening formula with ceramides and plant-based butters helps repair cracked lips while shielding them from harmful UV rays. Lightweight and non-greasy, it keeps lips soft and protected all day.

Key Features:

SPF 50 for broad-spectrum UV protection

Enriched with ceramides to strengthen lip barrier

No tint; purely protective and hydrating

Slightly thick consistency may not appeal to all users

The Minimalist Lip Treatment Balm is a potent antioxidant-rich formula featuring 8% L-Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) and Vitamin E. Designed to brighten dark or pigmented lips, it also hydrates and protects against environmental stressors. Ideal for nighttime repair or use under a lip balm during the day.

Key Features:

8% L-Ascorbic Acid brightens pigmented lips

Vitamin E provides nourishment and antioxidant protection

Not recommended for sensitive or broken skin due to active ingredients

Requires consistent use for visible results

Lip balm is an everyday essential that goes beyond just softening dry lips — it's a key step in protecting, repairing, and enhancing the health of your lips. Whether you need hydration, sun protection, tint, or treatment for pigmentation, there’s a lip balm tailored to your needs. Popular International Beauty Brands available on Myntra’s M-Now, deliveries starting in 30 minute.

