Lip Balm Heroes: Top Picks for Hydration, SPF & Repair

Many lip balms also include SPF for added sun protection or subtle tints for a hint of color. Whether used daily for hydration or as a remedy for cracked lips, a good lip balm helps keep lips soft, smooth, and healthy.

Vaseline's Lip Therapy Glossy Shine Lip Balm is a timeless lip care solution that focuses on repairing and protecting dry, chapped lips. Made with 100% pure petroleum jelly, it forms a protective barrier that locks in moisture, allowing the skin to heal naturally. This balm offers not only long-lasting hydration but also a subtle glossy shine that enhances your natural lip color. Its lightweight, non-tinted formula makes it ideal for both men and women, and it's great for layering over matte lipsticks to add a soft sheen. It comes in a convenient squeeze tube or mini jar for easy, on-the-go application.

Key Features:

Petroleum Jelly Formula: Seals in moisture for deep hydration.

Glossy Finish: Adds a subtle shine without being sticky.

Instant Relief: Soothes and softens lips immediately.

No SPF: Offers no sun protection.

Basic Formula: Doesn’t include added nourishing ingredients like vitamins or oils.

LANEIGE’s Lip Glowy Balm is the daytime counterpart to their cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask. This balm offers instant moisture and a soft shine without feeling sticky. Infused with nourishing shea butter, murumuru butter, and a blend of antioxidants, it hydrates the lips deeply while helping to smooth fine lines and rough texture. It’s available in several light tints and fruity scents like Berry, Peach, and Pear, adding a touch of color and scent to your routine.

Key Features:

Shea & Murumuru Butter: Deeply nourishes and softens lips.

Lightweight Texture: Comfortable for all-day wear.

Subtle Tint & Shine: Available in several sheer shades.

Premium Price Point: More expensive than basic lip balms.

No SPF: Lacks sun protection despite being ideal for daytime use.

FoxTale’s SPF 30 Brightening Lip Balm is a multifunctional product that goes beyond simple hydration. Designed to protect the delicate lip area from UV damage, it combines broad-spectrum SPF 30 with active ingredients like vitamin C and peptides that brighten dark lips and support skin repair. The formula is lightweight, non-greasy, and easy to wear daily—whether on bare lips or under makeup. It’s especially useful for people who spend a lot of time outdoors and need protection from sun-induced pigmentation and lip darkening. The balm is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without harsh chemicals, aligning with clean beauty standards.

Key Features:

SPF 30 Protection: Shields lips from harmful UV rays.

Peptides & Vitamin C: Help brighten and smooth lip texture.

Non-Sticky, Lightweight Formula: Great for layering under lip products.

Mild Scent or Flavor: May not appeal to those preferring unscented options.

Not Very Glossy: Offers more of a natural finish.

Plum’s Candy Melts Lip Balm is a rich, creamy balm designed to pamper and heal dry, cracked lips. Enriched with deeply moisturizing ingredients like cocoa butter, shea butter, carrot seed oil, and olive oil, it delivers intense hydration while sealing in moisture. The balm has a thick, buttery texture that melts into the lips, making it perfect for overnight use or harsh weather conditions. Available in deliciously scented variants like Red Velvet Love and Berry Feast, some versions also offer a light tint, giving a natural flush to the lips.

Key Features:

Cocoa & Shea Butter: Provide intense hydration and repair.

Candy-Like Scent: Pleasant flavor and fragrance options.

Smooth, Creamy Texture: Glides on easily and stays put.

May Feel Waxy: Slightly thick for some users.

No SPF: Not suitable for sun-heavy conditions.

Lip balm is a simple yet essential part of any skincare routine, providing hydration, protection, and repair for the delicate skin on the lips. Whether you're looking for a glossy finish like Vaseline’s Lip Therapy, deep nourishment from LANEIGE and Plum, or sun protection with added skincare benefits like FoxTale’s SPF 30 Lip Balm, there's a product to suit every need.

