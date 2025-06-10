trendingNowenglish2913736https://zeenews.india.com/top-deals/personal-care/lip-gloss-finds-at-the-myntra-end-of-reason-sale-myn-2913736.html
LIP GLOSS

Lip Gloss Finds at the Myntra End of Reason Sale

The Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS), running from 31st May to 12th June 2025, is a prime opportunity to indulge in lip glosses that offer both shine and nourishment. With discounts of up to 70%, it's the perfect time to enhance your lip care collection.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
Lip Gloss Finds at the Myntra End of Reason Sale

If you're looking to add a touch of gloss to your lips without breaking the bank, the Myntra End of Reason Sale offers an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality lip glosses at discounted prices. Whether you prefer a subtle shine or a bold, glass-like finish, there's a lip gloss to suit your style. Don't miss out on these deals to add a pop of gloss to your lips and elevate your makeup game.

1. SWISS BEAUTY Shine & Plump Lip Gloss

Swiss Beauty’s Shine & Plump Lip Gloss delivers a juicy, high-shine finish that makes lips appear fuller and more hydrated. It’s formulated to give a plumping effect without the sting and offers a smooth, glassy coat that works beautifully on bare lips or over lipstick. Ideal for daily wear or special occasions where you want your lips to pop.

Key Features:

  • High Shine Finish: Gives a mirror-like gloss to the lips.
  • Plumping Effect: Enhances lip volume naturally.
  • Comfortable Wear: Lightweight and non-sticky formula.
  • Hydrating Texture: Keeps lips soft and smooth.
  • Budget-Friendly: Offers great quality at an affordable price.

Cons:

  • Slight tingling sensation may not suit sensitive lips.
  • Fades faster compared to long-wear glosses.
  • Limited shade range.

2. Seven Seas Babe Glittery High Shine Long Lasting Lip Gloss

A bold, glitter-packed gloss that delivers maximum shine with sparkle, this lip gloss by Seven Seas is made for those who love a little drama. It glides smoothly over the lips and provides a fun, festive finish. Ideal for party looks or when you want your lips to be the center of attention.

Key Features:

  • High Shine with Glitter: Adds a glamorous, sparkling effect.
  • Long-Lasting Formula: Lasts for 4–6 hours without frequent touch-ups.
  • Buildable Coverage: Wear sheer or layer for bold shimmer.
  • Glides Smoothly: Easy to apply with minimal mess.
  • Great for Events: Perfect for weddings, parties, or festivals.

Cons:

  • Not suitable for subtle or everyday wear.
  • Glitter may feel slightly gritty to some users.
  • Can emphasize dry patches if lips aren’t prepped.

3. LAKMÉ Glitterati Non-Sticky Hydrating Lip Glaze

Lakmé’s Glitterati Lip Glaze offers a hydrating, non-sticky formula that adds a burst of color and fine shimmer to your lips. Enriched with moisturizing ingredients, it ensures all-day comfort while giving you that glossy, glitter-kissed finish. Perfect for those who want shine without tackiness.

Key Features:

  • Non-Sticky Gloss: Comfortable wear without stickiness.
  • Hydrating Formula: Keeps lips moisturized.
  • Fine Glitter Particles: Adds a soft sparkle without chunky glitter.
  • Sleek Packaging: Travel-friendly and elegant.
  • Available in Trendy Shades: Suitable for both Indian and global skin tones.

Cons:

  • Medium wear time (around 3–5 hours).
  • Might need reapplication after meals.
  • Less pigmented compared to lipsticks.

4. SUGAR Partner In Shine Transferproof Lip Gloss With Vitamin E

SUGAR’s Partner In Shine Lip Gloss is a game-changer for those who love gloss and longevity in one product. It’s transferproof, provides rich shine, and is infused with Vitamin E to care for your lips while you wear it. This gloss offers a high-impact look without constant touch-ups.

Key Features:

  • Transferproof Technology: Gloss stays in place even after sipping or snacking.
  • Vitamin E Infused: Nourishes and protects lips.
  • High Shine, No Stickiness: A luxe look with comfort.
  • Good Shade Selection: From nudes to bolds.
  • Cruelty-Free & Vegan: Ethical and clean beauty approved.

Cons:

  • Slightly more expensive than regular glosses.
  • May feel slightly firm on application due to the formula.
  • Requires precise application for even finish.

Lip gloss is back in the spotlight — and there’s no better time to shine than during the Myntra End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June. Whether you're after a hydrating glaze, a high-shine glitter look, or a long-lasting, transferproof finish, there's a gloss for every vibe and occasion. From Swiss Beauty’s budget-friendly plumpers to Lakmé’s non-sticky glow, and SUGAR’s Vitamin E-rich transferproof formulas, the sale offers a wide range of choices at unbeatable prices. Glosses like Seven Seas’ glittery glam picks are perfect for parties, while more subtle shades are ideal for daily wear.

