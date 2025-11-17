Lip Liners to Grab in Myntra’s Holiday Fest Sale!

This festive season, let your lips steal the spotlight! With Myntra’s Holiday Fest Sale, it’s the perfect time to stock up on premium lip liners that has precision, style, and long wear, these lip liners from Huda Beauty, Coloressence, Faces Canada, and FAE Beauty are your secret to flawless lips. These must-haves that will make every smile festival ready!

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Bring luxury and precision together with Huda Beauty’s Lip Contour 2.0 in Rusty Pink. This creamy matte lip pencil glides on effortlessly, giving your lips a smooth, look. Its design is bold, beautiful definition in seconds. Perfect for both soft glam and statement lips this festive season.

Key Features:

Rich, creamy matte texture for smooth application.

Long-lasting, transfer-proof formula.

Automatic twist-up design no sharpening needed.

Ideal for daily and festive makeup looks.

Premium product slightly on the expensive side.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

For those who love bold, earthy tones, Coloressence Pout Perfect Lip Liner in Perfect Brown is a must-have. It offers a smooth, even glide with intense color payoff. Its soft formula makes defining and filling lips super easy while keeping them moisturized. Perfect for pairing with nude or chocolate brown lipsticks this festive season.

Key Features:

Deep brown shade complements multiple lipstick tones.

Smooth and easy to apply.

Adds volume to lips.

Affordable and travel-friendly packaging.

Needs touch-ups after long meals or extended wear.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Turn heads with Faces Canada Ultime Pro Lip Definer in Wine 14. This luxurious lip liner delivers intense pigmentation and precision in one stroke. The creamy, waterproof texture ensures your lips stay beautifully lined all day. Whether for festive gatherings or casual brunches, this shade brings a rich, bold finish that enhances every look.

Key Features:

Vibrant wine shade.

Waterproof, smudge-proof formula.

Smooth texture with excellent color payoff.

Suitable for long-hour wear.

Can feel slightly dry on very chapped lips.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Minimal and high-performing that’s FAE Beauty Re-Define Lip Liner. Designed for all skin tones, it glides on like silk and stays matte all day. The formula feels weightles while giving strong definition, making it perfect for modern, clean makeup looks this festive season. Style, comfort, and inclusivity in one liner!

Key Features:

Smooth, buttery glide.

High pigmentation & good colour payoff.

Comfortable, non-drying finish.

Good value and modern formulation.

Smudge ,transfer issues.

Your lips deserve all the love and attention this festive season and these four lip liners make that possible! From Huda Beauty’s luxurious precision to FAE Beauty’s modern inclusivity, each product is designed to enhance your look with style and comfort. With Myntra’s Holiday Fest Sale, you can now grab these premium products at exciting deals and let your smile shine brighter than ever. So, go ahead slay every celebration with confidence.Each one offers something special rich pigmentation, long-lasting comfort, and smooth application that enhances your natural beauty.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.