Lips Don’t Lie: Top Lipsticks to Grab During Myntra’s End of Reason Sale

Effortlessly chic and endlessly versatile, a good nude shade can take you from a work meeting to a dinner date without missing a beat. Whether you prefer matte, creamy, or glossy finishes, there’s a nude for every mood and skin tone. And the best part? Myntra’s End of Reason Sale is here, making it the perfect time to grab your everyday lip essential at prices you’ll love.

Mamaearth Matte Lipstick

Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick with Avocado Oil & Vitamin E – Carnation Nude 01 is designed to balance color and care. This lightweight matte lipstick claims to lock in moisture for hours while offering a smudge-resistant wear. With 9 vibrant shades and no harmful ingredients.

Key Features

Enriched with Avocado Oil & Vitamin E

Matte finish with a lightweight feel

Claims 12-hour stay, may vary in wear

Moisture lock for up to 8 hours

Smudge-resistant formula

May not suit all lip types

Maybelline Sensational Liquid Matte Lipstick

Maybelline Sensational Liquid Matte Lipstick - NU07 Get Undressed is a nude-toned liquid lipstick designed to deliver full coverage with a matte finish. Its lightweight formula dries quickly and offers long-lasting color that resists smudging or fading.

Key Features

Full coverage nude shade

Matte liquid finish

Quick-dry formula

Long-lasting wear

Lightweight texture

May dry out lips

Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Nude Lip Color is a creamy, semi-matte lipstick that offers a balance of comfort and pigment. Known as the brand’s original bestseller, this formula delivers full-coverage color in a nude tone that works for various occasions. While it offers a polished look and smooth texture, it may require occasional touch-ups throughout the day.

Key Features

Creamy, semi-matte finish

Full-color coverage

Non-drying formula

Long-lasting effect

Iconic nude shade

Touch-ups needed for all-day wear

M.A.C Matte Lipstick

M·A·C Matte Lipstick – Nude delivers full-coverage, pigment-rich color with a silky matte finish. Designed for comfort and care, this iconic lipstick is enriched with coconut oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter to help keep lips soft and hydrated. With 12-hour wear and a luxe new look, it blends color and care, though reapplication may be needed after oily meals.

Key Features

Full-coverage, matte finish

Infused with coconut oil and shea butter

12-hour color stay

Creamy, nourishing texture

May require reapplication after eating

Nude lipsticks have become a must-have in every makeup kit, and there’s no better moment to stock up than during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale. With so many shades and finishes to choose from, finding your “everyday perfect” is easier—and more affordable—than ever. Now’s the perfect time to pick your go-to nude—whether you’re restocking or trying a new one.

