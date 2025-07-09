Lipsticks On a Budget : 4 Lipsticks Under Rs.1000 for Dusky Skin Tone

Are you looking for lipsticks that don’t hurt your pocket and suit the dusky skin tone? Get nourishing and hydrated lips with a hint of colour that suits dusky skin tone. Amazon can be a great platform that provides these lipsticks under 1000 rupees! This platform has a wide range of various reputable brands, providing safe payment methods, generous reviews and fast delivery. Let’s explore the world of these budget friendly lipsticks.

Image Source - Amazon.in



Order Now

Faces Canada's liquid lipstick that focuses on providing a rich matte look while nourishing your lips at the same time. It provides intense hydration to the lips and prevents dryness. This lipstick is also transfer-proof and smudge-proof, providing an 8 hours long stay.

Key Features:-

It has a long - lasting formula

It provides full coverage with a matte finish

This lipstick nourishes the lips with hyaluronic acid

It is transfer-proof

It has silky smooth texture that glides on smoothly

Sometimes, it can seem too dark on fair skin tone

Image Source - Amazon.in



Order Now

This lipstick delivers hydration to the lips and smoothens the lip lines. It provides instant plumping and softness to the lips. This lipstick doesn’t settle in your lip lines which is a dream of every girl while wearing a matte lipstick, leaving the lips smooth as ever.

Key Features:-

It provides a soft, hydrating matte finish that doesn’t settle in lip lines

It prevents the lips from being chapped

Its hydrates the lips in such a way that it blurs out the lip lines

This lipstick also smudge proof

It is quite travel friendly

However, this lipstick isn’t long lasting and wears off quickly.

Image Source - Amazon.in



Order Now

The SUGAR Glide Peptide Serum Lipstick is highly pigmented and nourishing your lips with every swipe. It brings skincare and color together in a luxe, velvet-matte formula perfect for dusky skintones as well as fair ones.

Key Features:-

It is infused with Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E that nourishes the lips.

Its soft matte texture that feels weightless and non-drying.

The lipstick has one-swipe pigment.

It stays put through hours without frequent touch-ups.

However, the lipstick has limited shades for deeper skin tones.

Image Source - Amazon.in



Order Now

The RENEE Very Matte Lipstick is rich tone and smooth texture make it a staple for any occasion. Its effortless, elegant, and universally flattering shades are versatile for every occasion whether in the day or night.

Key Features:-

Its full Coverage conceals uneven lip tone.

It is a comfortable matte wear with weightless feel.

Its easy glide formula glides on the lips smoothly.

the lipstick is very pigmented which covers full pigmentation in just one swipe.

However, the lipstick is not transfer-proof and can fade easily.

Here are some of the best lipsticks suitable for dusky skin tones that are under 1000 bucks! All of them have a huge shade range and are very pigmented for one swipe. You can get matte or even shiny lips without burning a hole in your wallet. You can select your desired shade, type of texture, different formulas according to your own preference. You can even purchase these lipsticks with ease and with proper safety measures through Amazon. Grab these lipsticks in an affordable range and get those shiny, matte and hydrating lips all day long.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.